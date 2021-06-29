Modesto pet columnist offers advice on keeping scared dogs safe as fireworks go off

Lisa Moore jlee@modbee.com

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many of us dog owners must begin to prepare for the inevitable — fireworks.

The startling bangs, booms and whistles of fireworks going off at random times, and sometimes for several days, can cause your dog to become moderately to severely frightened and anxious, and all dog owners should take some precautionary measures during this trying time of year.

Do your absolute best to place your dog in a safe environment when even an occasional firework is likely to occur. At minimum, your dog should be indoors, with ambient music or white noise playing in the background to mask the sounds of the outdoors. If your dog tends to react and panic when fireworks are heard, containment in a crate should be considered for their own safety. Dogs can do incredible things to escape when they are afraid; chewing through doors, jumping fences, diving through windows, and digging to freedom are all within the realm of possibility. But those risks can be minimized with some planning.

Dogs that become moderately to highly stressed at the sound of fireworks often benefit greatly from proper medication. But one must be sure to give the right drug. Acepromazine is often prescribed by veterinarians for dogs with noise phobias, but it is a poor choice. Dr. Marty Becker, DVM writes, “Once widely prescribed for noise phobias, Acepromazine not only doesn’t work, but it might also make things much worse.” Talk with your veterinarian about obtaining some medication that isn’t Acepromazine to help keep your dog calm, relaxed and even a little sleepy during the holiday.

If you are celebrating away from home and taking your dog with you, be sure he wears a collar and tags with your current phone number and other important information. Also make sure your microchip information is up to date. Keep your dog crated in unfamiliar areas to avoid an accidental escape out a door.

How will you know if your dog is struggling with the sounds of fireworks? There are obvious, big reactions of course, like heavy panting, barking or crying, or trembling. But some signs of stress or anxiety can be a bit more subtle. Dilated pupils, lips pulled back into a “smile,” leaving sweaty paw prints on the floor, mild panting, not wanting to engage in activity or cuddling with you, pacing and lack of appetite can all be indicators of a dog in emotional distress.

Rather than wait for your dog to exhibit signs of stress, be proactive and place him in a cool, quiet environment, as far away and insulated from the outside noises as possible. Your dog is counting on you to think ahead and keep him safe.

