Modesto pet columnist offers the dos and don’ts if gifting a puppy for Christmas

December is just around the corner, and for some it means time to shop for the perfect gift. There are many warnings and cautionary tales written about getting a family member a puppy for Christmas, but lots of folks do it anyway. Let’s go over the list of dos and don’ts, so the puppy and the person its gifted to have the best chance of success.

1. Do your research. The purchase price of a puppy in no way reflects the quality of the animal. The best puppy purchase comes from a responsible breeder, who has the friendly mother of the pups on site, can show you at least a 3 generation pedigree, has raised the puppies indoors among people, will not let a puppy leave the litter before 8 weeks of age, and can show you health clearances for both parents, such as hips and elbows certified free of dysplasia. Physically and temperamentally sound puppies are not found over the internet or purchased out of state without the above information. Do not support the puppy mill industry by making one of these purchases; doing your research can save you lots of grief and money, by ensuring you get a healthy and stable pup.

2. Do your breed profiling carefully. Although Labradors are very popular, the family pet type – the mellow, relaxed, easy going dog – is not what you will get when purchasing a Labrador retriever that is bred to work in the field. Many a dog fancier will tell you that field-bred Labradors have an extremely high energy level which can make owning them as pets a big challenge. The same can be said for many working breeds, including the German shepherd. Any time a dog is described as a working dog, it generally means the dog has an exceedingly high level of energy, and needs a job to be happy, and to prevent you from going nuts. So unless you plan on a high level of training and lots of time spent working the dog in his field of expertise, stay away from dogs with working descendants and working titles in the pedigree, and look for the family pet bred dog instead.

3. Do look at other venues to purchase a dog. There are plenty of adoptable animals at our local shelter, and plenty of pure breed rescue groups with dogs looking for a forever home. Do keep in mind that many older adoptable dogs do come with baggage: they often have a few behavior problems to overcome. This isn’t a reason not to adopt, but be prepared to seek out professional advice when bringing an older rescued dog home.

4. Please resist the urge to purchase a puppy of any breed or size for your senior citizen family member. It is heartbreaking for those of us who work with dogs to see these ill-suited partnerships. The dog is nearly always lacking the basic attention and exercise any exuberant puppy needs, and the senior is usually overpowered, overwhelmed and frustrated. Do the world of dogs and your senior relative a favor – if you must surprise them with a pet, consider an older, more sedate dog that will be thrilled to take long, slow strolls and enjoy lots of cuddle time and relaxing in the home.

5. Do consider a mixed breed. Purebred dogs are in no way superior to mixed breeds, but it is a good idea to try to discern what a mixed breed’s genetic make up is, so you have an idea of how large the dog will grow, and better predict its behavior. A border collie/beagle mix may take on the characteristics of either breed, and may have a lot of herding instinct, or have a loud baying bark and a superior nose.

6. Give careful consideration to coat. Doodles (Poodles crossed with Labradors, Golden retrievers, Australian shepherds, etc.) are quite popular, and of course adorable to look at. However, nearly every doodle owner I counsel has not been adequately prepared for the remarkably high maintenance coat that needs frequent attention. If you do not have much time available to devote to regular combing and brushing, then be prepared to keep your doodle in a short, trimmed coat done by professional groomers. Or consider another type of dog with a shorter, easy to care for coat.

7. Finally, no money would be better spent than by giving the gift of education. Give the gift of training classes, or instead of purchasing a dog, give the gift of a consultation with a knowledgeable dog professional to help guide your family member in the quest of preparing for and getting the perfect dog – purebred or mixed breed, adult or puppy, from a breeder or the shelter – that will best fit in with their lifestyle and expectations. Thoughtful planning, selection and preparation is a great way to get both a new puppy and its people off on the right foot, as opposed to a holiday surprise.

Lisa Moore’s pet-behavior column appears once a month on the Pet Page. Write to her in care of LifeStyles, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352.