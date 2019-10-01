Time for harvest family fun — and a few screams — in the greater Modesto region

This year’s corn maze at Fantozzi Farms commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Fantozzi Farms

It’s time to get out and enjoy the harvest — the harvest of fall fun, that is.

Large attraction farms in the greater Modesto region have opened their fields of pumpkin patches and elaborate corn mazes, along with a host of other delights to welcome fall. Most of the attractions are family-friendly, with a few adding some Halloween-themed thrills and chills.

Here’s a look at the large farms offering fund and plenty of pumpkins to pick:

Dell’Osso Family Farm: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The 300-acre pmpkin farm in Lathrop offers its large corn maze. zip lines, haunted castle, Dell’Osso Express Train, hay ride, mystery tour, scarecrow ride, Dell’Osso Speedway, Animal Zoo, games, Walk the Plank, super slide, children’s activities and more. There’s a children’s Interactive Pirate Show, pig races and entertainment. There’s a pumpkin patch and food court also open. Attractions are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $19.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but some do have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.

Dutch Hollow Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. On the Modesto-Riverbank border, this farm has a corn maze carved this year in a tribute to fallen Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh. The farm also has a large pumpkin patch, zip line, farm area with animals and petting zoo, corn pit and play area, corn hole games and more. Admission to the patch is free; attraction fees are $8, $5 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; dutchhollowfarms.com.

Fantozzi Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Open Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 31, this Patterson farm attractions include two huge corn mazes, a haunted maze (open Friday and Saturday nights only), corn cannons, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, hayrides, huge jumping pillow, corn seed pit, petting zoo, pipe slides, pedal car raceway, pig races, hay bale maze, hay pyramids, educational displays, huge assortment of pumpkins and gourds, and more. This year’s special corn maze design commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com.

R.A.M. Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. A 20-acre corn maze covers R.A.M. Farms in Turlock. Freaky Flashlight Nights through the mazes are held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site is a chance to walk through “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, hay maze and pumpkin bowling. Movies under the stars also will be shown Fridays and Saturdays at dusk. There are a variety of pumpkins on site, and wandering the patch is free. Attraction tickets are $7-$11. Open noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.