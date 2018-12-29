Living

Looking for snow tubing close to Modesto? Here’s where to find it and more winter fun

By Pat Clark

December 29, 2018 04:14 PM

Grace Li and her son Ethan Ma, 7, of Fresno, ride on the snow tubes at Dell’Osso Family Farm in Lathrop, Calif., Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
A winter wonderland of fun continues for a few more days at Holidays on the Farm in Lathrop.

Dell’Osso Family Farm’s annual array of cold-weather activities continues through Saturday, Jan. 5. Among the highlights is a giant snow mountain where thrill seekers can slide down the hill in tubes — either single or double options — as well as a zip line, a super slide and ice skating.

There’s a host of other activities, as well, for families such as pony rides, peddle cars, a ball throw arena, tire pyramid, animal zoo and the Dell’Osso Express Train.

Entering the farm is free, as are some of the activities, with various prices to enjoy other attractions; it’s recommended to reserve tubing tickets in advance online. Holiday on the Farm — 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop — is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 5, with the exception of New Year’s Day, noon to 9 p.m. For more see holidaysonthefarm.com

