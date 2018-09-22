Quite a leap! Two young dancers from Modesto join San Francisco Ballet School

Anthony Rhee-Reynoso and Teague Applegate, recent graduates of the Juline School of Dance in Modesto, have moved on to train at the San Francisco Ballet.
The boys will spend a year on full scholarships at the renowned school and have small parts in “The Nutcracker” and other productions. They will live in a dorm free of charge and be home-schooled for their senior year in high school.
“We couldn’t be more proud; our students are excelling in their chosen art,” Juline Director Debbie Bertucci said in an email.
Applegate started at Juline at age 7 and Rhee-Reynoso at 8. Both have done tap, jazz and modern dance along with their primary focus on ballet, and Applegate added hip-hop. They trained in the San Francisco school’s summer program the past two years.
The San Francisco Ballet, founded in 1933, is regarded as one of the world’s finest. Its school was established the same year.
Juline, at 1700 McHenry Ave., was started in 1974 by the late Juline Frowein Schmitz. This year, it has three students entering college dance programs: Kaitlyn Merrill went to Grand Canyon University, Lauren Stoll to the University of Arizona, and Sara Santa Elena to UC Santa Barbara.
Stan State student gets honor
Livier Camarena Sanchez of Ceres received a Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement at California State University, Stanislaus.
The CSU system gives the award each year to one student at each of its 23 campuses. It recognizes both academic work and determination in the face of challenges.
Sanchez, a senior, is a child of migrant parents and the first in her family to attend college. She graduated from Central Valley High School and is majoring in biological sciences with a concentration in molecular and microbial biology and a minor in chemistry. She hopes to become a gynecologist.
The awards come with scholarships of at least $6,000. Sanchez’s is from an endowment funded by Dr. Kenneth Fong, a biotech entrepreneur and former CSU trustee.
An award for a healer
Maureen Minnehan Jones of Oakdale has earned the Imagery Person of the Year award for her work in getting at the emotional roots of disease.
The award is from Imagery International, which promotes “the healing powers of imagination,” according to its web site. It will be presented in Menlo Park next month.
Minnehan Jones was working as a registered nurse when she discovered the field of guided imagery in 2002. She has since written a book, “Wisdom to Wellness,” and has information also at www.maureenminnehanjones.com.
And finally ...
Stephanie Laska of Turlock has a written a book about her experience with weight loss through the ketogenic diet.
She took the basic diet -- higher fat, moderate protein, lower carbohydrates -- and adapted it to her specific needs. The results are in “Dirty, Lazy, Keto: Getting Started: How I Lost 140 Pounds.”
It is available in paperback and e-book on Amazon.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
