Love to read? You can bind over books with local authors on Modesto Library portico

How often do you get to meet the author of a book you’ve read?
On Saturday, the Stanislaus County Library will give you just such a chance at its annual Local Author Fair.
Held on the portico of the Modesto Library, the ninth annual event offers the public a chance to chat up authors from around the Modesto region, browse their works — and buy a few of their books, as well. Afterward, a poetry workshop will be offered by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center (MoSt).
“The Local Author Fair is an exciting opportunity to showcase our area’s writing talent,” Stanislaus County Library Director Diane McDonnell said in a press release. “Meeting published authors and learning about their experiences may even inspire some future authors in our community.”
Among the writers participating with be Paula Treick DeBoard, published author of four popular fiction books, including her latest, “Here We Lie,” released earlier this year. Her other books are “The Drowning Girls” (2016), “The Fragile World” (2014) and “The Mourning Hours” (2013), all published by Harlequin MIRA.
A selection of children’s, teen and adult titles in a variety of genres will be available for purchase during the Author Fair. Other participating writers include Pamela Atherstone, Noah Bertolero, Linda Bradley, John Lee Brook, Jennie Chadwick, Heather Crooker, Ellen Cummins, Teresa Dempewolf, C.E.R. Ellwood, Claudia Hagen, John Harrison, Janith Hooper, Jeff Jardine, Wiley Joiner, Elizabeth Jones, Jennifer Kuhns, Silver Lamb, Nathaniel Lloyd, John Paul Padilla, Richard Panto, Danielle Parent, Richard Pires, Juliana Presto, Doug Souza, Sarah Stevenson, Lee Tidball and Charles Wilkinson. In addition, members of the Aeon Writers Group, including Dana Ardis, Mary Merrell, Tiffany O’Haro, Doug C. Souza and S.A. Stovall, will offer two anthologies of short stories.
The Author’s Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, on the portico outside of the Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
After, MoSt offers its workshop, “Write a Poem; Read a Poem,” also at the library. The event will allow participants to write drafts of new poems, followed by a practice session of reading poems aloud. All experience levels are welcome.
Both events are admission free. For more information, see the library’s website, www.stanislauslibrary.org, or call 209-558-4813.
