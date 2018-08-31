The ‘Modesto Girls’ are a family miracle

California changes too fast. The new so quickly replaces the old. People come and go with a blur. It feels like you can’t count on anything staying where it belongs.
But you can count on the Modesto Girls.
These five sisters – my first cousins, once removed – have never had glamorous jobs. They didn’t get fancy educations. Little in life has come easy to them. But they are always there when there’s work to be done, when my mom’s side of the family is in need. They are the people who come to your house – and before you know it, they’ve cleaned the place and cooked you a meal.
In California, this is a time of out-migration, with more people departing California than arriving. Much of my big extended California family has slowly melted away to Oregon, Washington, Nevada or the Arizona side of the Colorado River. My Uncle Jerry, who grew up attending high school with the Beach Boys, even returned to Okemah, Okla., from which his grandparents and parents fled during the Dust Bowl.
But the Modesto Girls stay in Modesto.
As a matter of age, the Modesto Girls – that’s what the Southern California parts of the family call them – aren’t girls anymore. They are the pillars of an improbably strong and large California family. And they remind me – through their example – that for all of California’s progressivism, the traditional clichés about faith and family remain at the heart of our lives, at least in Stanislaus County.
Because their names are so similar, I often get them confused. So, for the purposes of this column, let’s see if I can keep them straight:
Cathy, 69, built a family of four boys, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, while working at flower shops and the Frito-Lay plant.
Carol, 66, who works as a caregiver, has four children and six grandchildren.
Corina, 63, a caregiver and bus driver, has three children and 19 grandchildren.
Carla, 61, a school bus driver for 25 years, has two daughters and two granddaughters.
Colleen, the baby, at 57, has three kids and seven grandchildren, and has worked in the health club business for years.
That’s 16 children, 44 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. And that doesn’t count their five brothers, who I will get to soon.
The endurance of the Modesto Girls might be a miracle. Their parents, my Great Uncle Shelby and my Great Aunt Doris, were Okies who first came to Southern California as children. Family lore says a judge in San Bernardino County gave Shelby, then 17 and accused of a robbery, a choice of jail or marriage to Doris, then 15. He chose the latter.
They quickly started their family of 10 children, but life with Shelby, an alcoholic, was never stable. The family moved out of the Inland Empire and up to Modesto ostensibly because there were plenty of truck-driving jobs there, and because Shelby liked fishing on the Tuolumne River. The real reason was it put some distance between Shelby and trouble. He even adopted a new name, Jack, which he once instructed me to use in the event any sheriffs came around.
Modesto couldn’t cure Shelby. He moved the family 17 times, mostly around the unincorporated parts of west Modesto. His run-ins with the law continued. Shelby’s demons fell hardest on the five brothers. Two, the twins Larry and Gary, died young.
But the family persevered. Aunt Doris helped by working in the canneries and as a housekeeper at the old City Hospital. The other three brothers persevered and built strong lives. Wes became a cabinetmaker, Mike and Keith have a tree service business together.
A few siblings left Modesto for a while, but the Humphreys always returned.
“I guess we are pretty unusual,” Carla told me at a recent family reunion. “We’re all in Modesto. We talk to each other every day. We tease each other, and we’re always fighting with each other.”
They also celebrate with each other, play dominoes together, and send their kids and grandkids to some of the same schools. And in a family of caregivers, they take care of each other, literally moving into each other’s houses to care for relatives. They also worship together.
This is the secret of their survival. The Modesto Girls will tell you they wouldn’t have gotten through the difficulties of their lives if they hadn’t become Jehovah’s Witnesses. Their church connects them to the Bible, to God, and more deeply to each other.
That’s why they knock on so many doors, and they are struck by the poverty and isolation of families in and around Modesto. They bring their carts full of Jehovah’s-Witness literature, to public places, like the county courthouse downtown. They provide relief after natural disasters. They often travel together to church meetings in the Bay Area or Sacramento or beyond. Their brothers, their children, and their grandchildren are part of the church.
They say the church connects them globally.
The Modesto Girls, as Jehovah’s Witnesses, don’t celebrate national holidays or birthdays, so if we want to see them – and we always do – we have family reunions. The Modesto Girls inevitably come making the long drive down to Southern California where they are the life of the party, offering reports on Modesto (the Gallo Center for the Arts just keeps getting better) and other tales.
The only thing better than a family reunion is going to Modesto to see them. All you have to do is show up at one of the girls’ homes, and before long everyone else has arrived.
When some recent reporting took me to Modesto, I ended up staying the night at Carla’s house. By breakfast, two brothers and three of the sisters were at the table, among piles of pancakes and bacon.
On this morning, they talked about Uncle Shelby’s penchant for keeping large packs of animals. He once had a flock of turkeys, and later a collection of pigs, who were kept in line by a very mean boar named Big Red. My cousins have strong stomachs – they could eat the bacon even while talking about the time Shelby ordered the pigs slaughtered. The storytelling can feel competitive, as if this were the “white trash” Olympics.
I asked my usual question: Why do you all stay in Modesto? Economically, it’s not the easy choice: Modesto, despite its geographic proximity to the Bay Area, has been getting poorer; housing prices have yet to return to pre-recession levels.
Their answer is always the same: The Modesto Girls stay because it’s where their family is. Is anything more important than that?
Also, quipped Cathy, “Is there any other town that would take us?”
Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.
