2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Keith Highiet

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“A wise man once said…” – Jeff Highiet (my dad)
My dad would say this in trying to share sage advice with me when I was growing up, mainly quoting every famous athlete of the 20th century, from Muhammad Ali to Yogi Berra.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Since finishing my education at UC Irvine in 2001, I have been integrally involved with the day-to-day operations of Modesto Junk Company, my family’s business since 1920. Challenges are ever-present to me to figure out in my work capacity on a daily basis.
Communitywise, I spearheaded an effort starting in the early-mid 2000s, with the help of a small group of other committed persons, to launch our LGBT community center here, Stanislaus Pride Center. Evolving over time with the help of many more locally, the existing groups today – which grew out of that organization – are the Central Valley Pride Center and the annual MoPride Festival. I continue to be a supporter of these efforts, and help out now in more behind-the-scenes kinds of ways.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
My life changed – for the better! – when my first son, Hunter, was born in 2014; and then again earlier this year when my second son, Oliver, was born.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
Whatever I pursue – work, volunteering, raising children – I like things to be done in a certain way, and to completion. Some say I’m picky; I say I just know what I want, and I really prefer not to settle for anything less.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
I enjoy the low-key, relaxed nature of the city. You can grow practically anything in the dirt here, with just some water and love. The close proximity to The Bay, the mountains, and the ocean, are a bonus.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Community involvement is an important way to put one’s values into action, working with people you may know or see out and about.
At A Glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: Assistant Manager, Modesto Junk Co, Inc. – Scrap Metals & Recycle Center
