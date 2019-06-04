From Frankie Valli to Platters to return to the cruise, where to enjoy Graffiti Summer

Car owners wait on J Street for the start of the Graffiti Classic Car Parade in Modesto, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

Rev yourself up, there’s a lot to do this month.

The Modesto region’s annual summer homage to cruising, cars and native son George Lucas’ seminal film about his hometown, “American Graffiti,” returns with a June filled from beginning to end with celebrations.

Graffiti Summer brings festivals, film screenings, music and plenty of classic cars.

Among the highlights will be concerts by artists from the 1960s, the era marked in the Lucas film about his fellow teens and their weekend devotion to cruising the streets of downtown Modesto, circa 1962.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons will hit the new amphitheater stage at the Fruit Yard, an expansion of the restaurant and market’s annual participation in Graffiti Summer. The group, which scored multiple hits in the 1960s, has returned to prominence since the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Jersey Boys” resurrected its back story.

The Gallo Center brings in The Platters, a group that has two hit songs on the “American Graffiti” soundtrack — “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “Only You (And You Alone)“. Among the group’s other hits are “The Great Pretender” and “Twilight Time.” Rockabilly music also will be celebrated at the Gallo Center when Lee Rocker, formerly of the Stray Cats, brings that group’s hits.

Other entertainment highlights include a concert at the State Theatre from blues group Tommy Castro & The Painkillers as well as screenings of “American Graffiti” and the musical “Grease.”

One of the bigger events is the annual two-day entry from the North Modesto Kiwanis Club — an Classic Car Parade that recreates the cruise through downtown and, the next day, the club’s blowout American Graffiti Car Show & Festival.

But that’s all just part of the month’s celebrations. Other clubs and organizations also have car shows and special events planned. Here’s a look at this year’s schedule:

Friday nights all summer: A Modesto business wrapped in nostalgia celebrates with classic cars, entertainers, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by carhops on roller skates. A&W Drive-in, 1404 G St. Modesto.

Wednesday nights all summer: Another Modesto eatery marks Graffiti summer with weekly classic-car shows, activities, raffles and more. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave., Modesto

June 1: The Platters come to the Gallo Center, one of two Graffiti Summer musical events for the venue this year. The group charted 40 hit records back in the day. 7:30pm. Gallo Center, 1000 I Street. 209-338-2100 or www.galloarts.org.

June 1: The film that started it all returns to the State Theatre for its annual screening of “American Graffiti,” George Lucas’ 1973 coming-of-age cinematic ode. Doors open at noon, movie starts at 1 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.

June 2: Modesto Area Street Rod Association’s 14th annual Graffiti Classic Car Show will be at the McHenry Village shopping center. Showtime is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a DJ playing oldies, raffle drawings and awards. Free admission for spectators. New this year will be a special parking area, celebrating pre-’49 street rods. Raffle drawings all day and awards. www.modestoareastreetrod.com.

June 3-6: Car enthusiasts can spend the week getting their fill of classic autos as the Mid-Valley Chevy Club holds car shows at different locations from 5-8 p.m. each night. Monday, June 3 at Century Center, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto; Tuesday, June 4, Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Road; Wednesday, June 5, downtown Modesto, Tenth Street Plaza; Thursday, June 6, Cool Hand Luke’s, 2505 Patterson Road, Riverbank. Free. www.midvalleychevy.com.

June 5: The Graffiti Cruise Route Presentation will induct local celebrities into the Historic Graffiti Walk of Fame during a presentation that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tenth Street Plaza in downtown, followed by live music by The Third Party Band. www. modestocruiseroute.com.

June 6: The week’s MoBand Concert in the Park will give out plenty of “Graffiti Love.” Moband is celebrating the 100th year of its summer concert series this year. Admission is free and the concert begins at 8 p.m. at Graceada Park, 401 Needham Ave., Modesto. www.moband.org.

June 7: The cruise returns as the Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Briggsmore Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, hit the Downtown Cruise-In where there will be live music at Tenth Street Plaza from 9 to 11 p.m. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

June 8-9: The North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 21st annual American Graffiti Car Show & Festival featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. All proceeds go to local charities for children. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

June 8: The Gallo Center’s second concert for 2019’s Graffiti Summer features former member of the Stray Cats Lee Rocker. Some of the Stray Cats biggest hits include “Stray Cat Strut,” “Sexy and Seventeen” and “Rock this Town.” The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. www.galloarts.org.

June 8: Sing along to the hit 1978 film “Grease” at the State Theatre. There will be giveaways during the event. Doors open at noon, film at 1 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.

June 14: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will play the new Fruit Yard Amphitheatre just in time for the Graffiti Summer celebration. The group’s 1960s hits include “Who Loves You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and more. 8 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. www.thefruityardevents.com.

June 15: Return to the Fruit Yard the day after hearing Frankie Valli and enjoy the 26th annual Back to Graffiti event. The day features the venue’s long-running classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.

June 15: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers bring their blue-eyed California soul to the State Theatre. Opening will be blues guitarist Ron Thompson. 8 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. $25-$35. www.thestate.org.

June 23: Graffiti-Con 2019 celebrates Modesto with a comic-con and car show. Cosplay as your favorite characters, enjoy vendors, artists, classic cars and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th & K streets. $5, free ages 12 and under. www.graffiti-con.com.

June 29: The Modesto Nuts celebrate Graffiti Night with classic cars, 1950s and ‘60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m., with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.

June 30: The 12th annual Rod & Custom Car Show features classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-524-4421.