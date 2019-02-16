Latest News

Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 108 in Sonora, CHP says

By Patty Guerra

February 16, 2019 10:31 AM

Modesto Bee file
A 36-year-old woman from Sonora died Friday evening when a car struck her as she tried to cross Highway 108, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Timothy Hollis, 21, of Sonora was driving east on 108 east of Stockton Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200 when the accident occurred at 6:26 p.m. Hollis was going about 50 mph when the woman, whose name was not released, stepped off the south shoulder of the road and into traffic.

Hollis applied his brakes, but couldn’t avoid hitting the pedestrian, the CHP said in a news release. The impact threw the woman into the air and she landed in the westbound lane, where she was hit by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Glenn Gray, 28.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in this collision, the CHP said. The incident remains under investigation.

