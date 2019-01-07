Disabled man pulled from burning home in Empire dies; authorities seek his family

Firefighters pulled a disabled man from a burning mobile home Monday but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The fire broke out at about 8:20 a.m. at the Breezewood Mobile Home Park on Santa Fe Avenue in Empire, said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Wise.
He said the first crew arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the trailer.
On Monday afternoon, Stanislaus County Coroner’s officials said Leslie Johnson, 75, was the man found in the burning mobile home. Detective Andrew Glover said investigators had not yet determined the cause of his death. Coroner officials were looking for his family.
Neighbors told firefighters the elderly man who lived in the mobile home used a wheelchair and might have been trapped inside.
Firefighters found the man in the back of the home, said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, commander of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit. He said it appeared the fire started on the kitchen stove.
They immediately started CPR, but Johnson was pronounced dead upon his arrival at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Coroner officials ask anyone who was related to Johnson to call (209) 567-4480 and ask for Detective Andrew Glover.
