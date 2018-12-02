Modesto has nation’s largest garden club. It shows in 140 downtown flower pots

The Modesto Garden Club has completed an autumn round of civic projects, including newly planted flowers in 140 downtown pots.
The club claims to be the nation’s largest, at 490 members. It volunteers twice a year to refresh the pots on H, I, J and K streets. Members recently filled them with pansies, snapdragons and alyssum. They did the same with the hanging baskets on 10th Street.
The club also takes care of the flower clock outside Modesto Centre Plaza, the George Lucas plaza at Five Points, the garden at the Bodem Street senior center and rose gardens on the Virginia Corridor Trail and at College and Briggsmore avenues.
The club educates the public about growing plants and has nine styles of landscaping on display at its office, 622 14th St.
These kids can spell
Stanislaus County has its entrants in statewide spelling bees for elementary and junior high school students next May.
Sixth-graders Varun Murali of Lakewood School and Joseph Yakligian of Fair Oaks School topped the countywide bee for elementary students. They will compete at the state bee in Stockton. Fifth-grader Taetum Cardenas of Connecting Waters Charter School won honorable mention and will go to Stockton if one of the others cannot.
A sampling of the words the county champions had to spell: apiarist, idiosyncrasy, gasconade and intermittent.
The county’s top junior high spellers were eighth-grader Alisha Chakravarty of Turlock Junior High School and seventh-grader Gurbaani Pannu of Prescott Junior High School. They will compete in the state bee in San Rafael. The alternate is seventh-grader Amay Parmar of Prescott.
Some of the words they nailed: sacrilegious, deleterious, supercilious and magnanimity.
The Stanislaus County Education Foundation and the county Office of Education put on the bees.
Foster Farms aids Paradise
Foster Farms donated $25,000 worth of its cooked chicken products to families affected by the massive Camp Fire in Paradise.
The Livingston-based company is working with the Community Action Agency of Butte County and several food banks to deliver about 24,000 servings.
“Community involvement has been a Foster Farms value since 1939,” CEO Laura Flanagan said in a news release. “As a California company, we feel a responsibility to step forward and support our fellow Californians in times of need.”
The donation came amidst the annual effort by Foster Farms to support West Coast food banks during the holidays. This included Thanksgiving turkey for about 125,000 people.
And finally ...
State Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, received the first Outstanding Legislator Award from the Family Business Association of California.
Gray “played an influential role in advancing business-friendly bills and amending or blocking bills that would have harmed family businesses,” Executive Director Robert Rivinius said in a news release.
It noted that Gray once worked in his own family’s business, Merced Dairy Supply, started by grandfather Ernest Denault.
