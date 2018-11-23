Enough: Modesto asks people to stop dropping off donations at Beard Brook Park

Moldy tents, expired food, clothes full of holes, 35 pounds of collard greens: The city of Modesto has asked the public to stop leaving donations at Beard Brook Park for the homeless people staying there as many soiled and spoiled items have just wound up in the dumpster.
The city posted the message on social media Wednesday saying that due to the “ongoing support of Modesto’s homeless, no further donations are needed at Beard Book Park.”
The city said those who want to help can make donations to organizations like Salvation Army or Modesto Gospel Mission.
“What we are hearing from the folks at the site is that folks continue to simply drop off stuff and the stuff that they drop off is not necessarily the quality type of items that folks would want or need,” said city spokesman Thomas Reeves.
He said clothes in general are in abundance and there is nowhere to wash them so they just pile up.
Police chief Galen Carroll posted on Facebook about one such ‘donation’ in late September when 35 cases of collard greens was left at the park.
“Really?!?! 35 cases of Collard Greens dumped at Beard Brook Park. This isn’t how you help anyone,” he wrote. “Please do not bring random cases of ‘food’ old junk from the garage and any other misc items to Beard Brook.”
The park was opened to the homeless in early September after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecuting people sleeping outdoors because there are not enough shelter beds or alternatives amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.
Since then the population at Beard Brook has grown to around 350 people and a system has developed in which some of the homeless make up a “village council” that meets weekly to address issues and have created a code of ethics.
They also serve as liaisons to the city to articulate matters like the oversupply of unwanted and unneeded items, Reeves said.
Plenty of charities continue to go to the park multiple times a week to serve cooked food and Reeves said the Salvation Army and Gospel Mission can help with other donations as they are needed.
Some people who volunteer at the park disagreed with the city. They say there are still many needs, especially since the rain started, for quality tents, sleeping bags and other camping gear. Many donations are being coordinated through a Facebook page called Homeless & Poverty in Stanislaus.
The county’s outreach and engagement team continues to go to Beard Brook daily to offer services and with autumn’s first series of storms starting Wednesday, they are encouraging people to go to the shelters where there are still empty beds, Reeves said.
Jason Conway, Executive Director, of the Modesto Gospel Mission, said while the Women and Children building is running at capacity, there were 32 empty beds at the men’s emergency shelter Tuesday night.
At the Salvation Army Tuesday night one women’s bed was available. as were five men’s beds.
Many have wondered how the camp would fare once the rain started and temperatures dropped.
Reeves said while some might want to start warming fires, burning laws will be strictly enforced.
