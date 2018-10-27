One man dead at Modesto boarding house. Sheriff’s department investigating homicide

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday afternoon was investigating a homicide on the 200 block of E. Hatch Road in Modesto.
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a fight involving weapons, Lt. Mike Parker said. One adult male estimated to be in his early to mid-40s was found suffering wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A man estimated to be in his 50s was taken into custody at the scene. A weapon was recovered.
Deputy Royjindar Singh said the victim died after being stabbed. Deputies had not released either man’s identity, but the manager of the seven-bedroom boarding house where the homicide occurred identified the man in custody as a Ronald Lopez.
Parker said the man believed responsible suffered superficial wounds that did not require treatment. No one else was injured. Along with the suspect, a few other residents of the home were taken to the Sheriff’s Department to be interviewed.
