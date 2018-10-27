Doctors Medical Center celebrates a year of mending hearts in a new way

Dr. Talwinderdeep Kahlon is pictured with TAVR patient Gene Hein (right) of Modesto on Wednesday October 24, 2018 during an anniversary luncheon in the Doctors Medical Center conference center in Modesto, Calif. The hospital is home to the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) clinic. The program offers the TAVR procedure that is used in patients with severe aortic stenosis that are at intermediate or greater risk for open heart surgery. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com