Doctors Medical Center celebrates a year of mending hearts in a new way

Doctors Medical Center celebrated the first anniversary of a new heart procedure with a Wednesday luncheon attended by some of the patients and care providers.
It’s called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery. Doctors has done 50 of the procedures in the first year, communications manager Krista Deans said.
Surgeons make an incision in the leg and guide a new valve to the heart while it is still beating, guided by X-ray and echocardiography.
The hospital said the first patient, 84-year-old Dorothy Tilton of Ripon, found that she could breathe easier and walk farther. The 50th patient, 75-year-old Carl Wheeler of Oakdale, reported improved strength.
They’re on milk cartons
Crystal Creamery, a dairy processor based in Modesto, has created milk cartons honoring 12 notable people in high school sports. They are the latest inductees into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.
The inductees with Modesto-area ties are the late Joe Debely, who coached football and wrestling at Turlock High School; Dennis Wallace, a football and soccer referee who died in the line of duty as a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy in 2016; Mark Speckman, a football coach at Golden Valley, Livingston and Merced high schools; and Rich Cathcart, a football, basketball and golf coach at Bret Harte High School and commissioner of the Mother Lode League.
The cartons will be in stores from Los Banos north to Marysville until about mid-November. The induction took place Sunday, Oct. 21.
Bank wins a Banky
BAC Community Bank has received a Banky Award, presented to the top 1 percent of community banks by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking. It was the third straight win.
BAC, formerly known as Bank of Agriculture & Commerce, is based in Stockton. It has a branch on J Street in Modesto and others in San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties.
And finally ...
Irma Bernal, general manager of the Olive Garden in Modesto, has earned Diamond Club status with parent company Darden Restaurants. She is among 44 honorees this year among about 850 general managers at Olive Gardens in North American. Bernal has won the award two other times at the restaurant, 2200 Plaza Parkway.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
