What does a CHP officer do when he spots a loveseat on the side of the highway?

After helping a stranded motorist along northbound Highway 99 in Keyes Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer spotted some “road furniture” and posed for a quick photo.
In a photo posted on the California Highway Patrol Modesto office’s Facebook page, Officer Mike Azevedo is seen sitting on a couch that was dumped along the roadway. He has his binoculars up to his eyes and a laptop used to type reports on his lap.
A caption on the post reads, “Now that’s one LA-Z BOY: Officer Azevedo takes advantage of some ‘road furniture’ on SR-99 in the Keyes Area. Might as well make yourself comfortable when enforcing speed violations.”
Officer Thomas Olsen, the spokesman for the Modesto area CHP, said that no enforcement action was actually taken, it was “just a funny picture.”
He said Caltrans was also in the area cleaning up debris along the Highway 99 corridor.
