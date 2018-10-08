Authorities identify men killed in crash near Westley

The men who died in a head-on collision near Westley over the weekend have been identified as driver Stephen Covarrubias and his passenger Victor Vargas.
Covarrubias, 38, of Ceres and Victor Vargas, 29, of Patterson, along with another passenger, 24-year-old Jesus Vargas of Atwater, were in a Toyota Corolla on eastbound Howard Road near the Delta-Mendota Canal Friday evening when a Chevrolet Trailblazer came into their lane.
Both vehicles were traveling around 60 mph when the crashed head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Chevrolet had been westbound on Howard when for unknown reasons the driver, 20-year-old Alejandra Villanueva of Patterson, allowed it to drift to the north dirt shoulder. She over-corrected back onto the road and into the path of the Toyota, according to CHP.
Covarrubias and Victor Vargas died at the scene.
Jesus Vargas, Villanueva and her passenger, 21-year-old Armando Garcia, all suffered major injuries.
