Patterson teens arrested after night of drinking goes bad

Two Patterson teenagers were arrested Tuesday — one of them on his 18th birthday — for beating up and stealing the vehicle of the victim they were drinking beer with the night before.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said the victim and the suspects were acquaintances.
They were drinking beer at a park in Patterson Monday night when the suspects began assaulting the victim.
They pointed a gun at him, took his car keys and drove off in his car, Letras said.
Early Tuesday morning the victim found his vehicle and called police.
Patterson Police Services deputies wrote search warrants for homes in the 400 block of South Third Street and 300 block of Chase Street.
Both suspects were found at the home on Chase Street.
Deputies also found four stolen handguns, a shotgun, 16 grams of methamphetamine and $5,000 in cash, Letras said.
The key to the victim’s car was found at the Third Street home.
Deputies arrested Caleb England-Smith and Abram Serrato.
Tuesday was English-Smith’s 18th birthday. He was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and conspiracy.
Serrato, who turned 18 in June, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a firearm and conspiracy.
“We are seeing more and more of these violent crimes with young offenders,” Letras said.
