Donnell Fire isn’t growing for now, but crews brace for rain that could erode soil

A Palomar HotShots firefighter watches a fire line that his crew just build near Kennedy Meadows. The Donnell Fire in Tuolumne County continues to grown and has reached 28,302 acres according to the U.S. Forest Service as of Monday Aug. 13, 2018. As of Monday morning 54 structures have been destroyed and 220 are stilled threatened. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com