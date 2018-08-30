Visitor from New Zealand, driving on the wrong side of the road, causes head-on crash

A New Zealand man accustomed to driving on the left side the road caused a major-injury, head-on collision Wednesday when he pulled onto the wrong side of the road from the Don Pedro Lake Vista Point, authorities said.
James Sayer, 43, was with passengers Helen Celia, 37, and Ethan Sayer, 3, at about 6 p.m. when they left the vista point in a Dodge traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 120, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At that time 58-year-old Edward Kalen, of Copperopolis, was traveling west in a Chevrolet, rounding a curve at the end of a bridge that crosses the reservoir when he came into Sayer’s view.
“Sayer attempted to swerve to the left as Kalen attempted to swerve to the right,” according to the CHP, and the two vehicles collided head on.
Kalen was pinned inside the Chevrolet and had to be extricated by firefighters.
He and Celia were both flown to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries.
James Sayer also suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center.
Three-year-old Ethan was flown to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with minor injuries.
