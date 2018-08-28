Former Central Valley star Ja'Quan Gardner works out at Bonsu Elite Athletics in Ceres, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Gardner graduated from Humbolt State and is hoping to be selected in the NFL draft.
49ers sign former Central Valley High running back Ja’Quan Gardner to three-year deal

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 28, 2018 08:30 AM

In early August, former Central Valley High star running back Ja’Quan Gardner told The Bee he was “waiting on an opportunity.”

A free agent after concluding his stellar career at Humboldt State last fall, Gardner felt his May tryout at rookie camp with the San Francisco 49ers went well. He was preparing for another tryout the Alliance of American Football, a start-up whose season begins next year.

On Tuesday morning, the opportunity came — in a big way.

The 49ers signed Gardner to a three-year deal.

He’s expected to be in uniform — he’ll wear No. 38 — on Thursday when the team concludes its preseason schedule at home against the San Diego Chargers.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

