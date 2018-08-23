Celebrating some of the area’s brightest achievers

Some of Stanislaus County’s best and brightest were celebrated at an event Wednesday marking The Modesto Bee’s 20 under 40 2018 class.
The event, held at the Gallo Center for the Arts, recognized the 20 people who went through a nomination and judging process to earn the honor.
Christopher Adams. Police Sergeant, Modesto Police Dept.; Shivaugn Alves, Assessment and Accountability Teacher on Special Assignment, Patterson Joint Unified; Jake Barber, Co-owner and Surgeon, Greater Modesto Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Center; Josh Boyd, Operations Manager, Interfaith Ministries; Jeeni Casey, Attorney, Gianelli and Nielson; Channce Condit, Field Representative for Assemblyman Adam Gray and Regional Director Olson’s Pro Cleaning; Emmanuel Escamilla, Founder, CodeX Program; Chelsea Foy, Owner, Lovely Indeed; Mike Garcia, Commercial Banking Market Manager, Oak Valley Community Bank; Keith Highiet, Assistant Manager, Modesto Junk Company; Jessica Chang Irish, Communications and Brand Manager and Public Speaking Coach, Center for Human Services and Jessica Chang Consulting; Vincent Jamison, Owner, The Jamison Firm; Patrick Kolasinski, Attorney, The Law Offices of Patrick Kolasinski; Evangelina Paoluccio, Engineering Manager, Inventive Resources Inc.; Joel Geddes III, President, CAPAX Giddings, Corby, Hynes; Tyler Richardson, Chief Business Services Officer, Opportunity Stanislaus; Manuel Rivera, Social Worker, Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services; Stacy Speiller, Judge, Superior Court of the State of California, County of Stanislaus; Chad Van Houten, Shareholder, Grimbleby Coleman CPAs; Amy Wolfe, President/CEO, AgSafe.
