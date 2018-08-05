Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/06/18)

MODESTO
What: National Night Out barbecue
When: Tuesday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Tuolumne River Lodge promotes and supports community and neighborhood relationships and encourages the public to meet their fellow neighbors in this old-fashioned, picnic-style event. Dinner is $15 adults, $7 children, and includes dessert. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Diane 209-541-5626 or visit www.tuolumneriverlodge.com.
What: YCCD board finance and policy meetings
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Standing meetings for the YCCD board finance and policy committees will be held. Finance will be at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room “A” and policy will be at 12:30 p.m. in Meeting Room “B”. For the policy meeting, stakeholders and the interested public on the Columbia College Campus may go to the Manzanita Room 256 to participate. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Jeff Denham mobile district office hours
When: Wednesday, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Housing Authority of Stanislaus County, 1701 Robertson Rd.
Info: Office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. The session will include representatives from State Sen. Anthony Cannella’s and Assemblyman Adam Gray’s offices. Residents can get help with specific casework and ask questions. For more information, call 209-579-5458 or visit denham.house.gov.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every second Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors hold their monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, with the exceptions of May, July and December. Meetings are held in the Administration Building’s board room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday monthly breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday monthly breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
DENAIR
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the next Eggs, Issues and Economics community meeting. Guest speakers are Stanislaus County Supervisors Vito Chiesa and Kristin Olsen and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $50 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Railtown 1897 National Night Out
When: Tuesday, 4:30-8 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The park will be offering special activities such as free park admission, free excursion train rides behind a historic diesel locomotive, free speeder rides, giveaways and more. For more information, contact 209-984-3953 or visit railtown1897.org. For more information on National Night Out events, visit natw.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free 6 and under. Free coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
