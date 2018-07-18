Livestock need a cooling off period at Stanislaus County Fair

Too hot for man or beast?
Not quite, but as the temperature in Turlock hit 102 degrees on Wednesday, some youths in the livestock exhibit areas at the fairgrounds helped cool off their prized animals.
Among them were 11-year-old Bowen Lee, part of the Orange Blossom 4-H in Oakdale. Bowen sprayed water over Daisy, his Berkshire pig, as she stretched out on the cement to receive the respite.
It’s a common sight at the livestock area, where FFA and 4-H students tend to their animals and keep them prepared for the many showmanship events, contests, auctions and sales at the fair.
More animal cooling will be called for as the fair enters its final days, but temperatures are not expected to be quite as hot as Wednesday’s. The National Weather Service forecast for Turlock on Thursday is 99 degrees, 97 for Friday and Saturday and 98 on Sunday when the fair completes its 2018 run.
The fair’s 54th annual Junior Livestock Auctions takes place on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. with a 4-H and FFA awards assembly on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Comments