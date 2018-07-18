Hien Ho (left) shows off his invention of a writable backpack Monday (01-16-17) during the 30th Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto, Calif. Also pictured are Rev. James Anderson (center) and Ho’s father Anviet Nguyen.
Pastor James Anderson dies at 83. His message spread beyond his west Modesto church

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

July 18, 2018 11:11 AM

Pastor James Anderson, the leader of Christian Love Baptist Church since 1980 and a leading light in Modesto’s faith community, died Tuesday at his home. He was 83.

Anderson suffered a heart attack Monday, said Holly Ahmed, administrative assistant at the church on H Street in west Modesto. He had led the congregation up to his death.

Christian Love Baptist is a relatively small church, mainly made up of African-Americans, but it is a center of activity in its low-income neighborhood. Anderson reached out to the wider Modesto area, notably with the spirited celebration each January of the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Anderson co-founded the Modesto Police Clergy Council and supported other efforts to build peace.

“I considered Pastor Anderson a friend, mentor and loved him like a brother,” Police Chief Galen Carroll said by email Tuesday. “He has been a key community leader in our community in helping to bring our city together across racial and socio-economic divisions.”

The church will honor Anderson at its regular prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. It is at 202 H St. A larger memorial service is planned for next week.

We will have more on this story Wednesday afternoon.

