Pastor James Anderson dies at 83. His message spread beyond his west Modesto church

Pastor James Anderson, the leader of Christian Love Baptist Church since 1980 and a leading light in Modesto’s faith community, died Tuesday at his home. He was 83.
Anderson suffered a heart attack Monday, said Holly Ahmed, administrative assistant at the church on H Street in west Modesto. He had led the congregation up to his death.
Christian Love Baptist is a relatively small church, mainly made up of African-Americans, but it is a center of activity in its low-income neighborhood. Anderson reached out to the wider Modesto area, notably with the spirited celebration each January of the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Anderson co-founded the Modesto Police Clergy Council and supported other efforts to build peace.
“I considered Pastor Anderson a friend, mentor and loved him like a brother,” Police Chief Galen Carroll said by email Tuesday. “He has been a key community leader in our community in helping to bring our city together across racial and socio-economic divisions.”
The church will honor Anderson at its regular prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. It is at 202 H St. A larger memorial service is planned for next week.
We will have more on this story Wednesday afternoon.
