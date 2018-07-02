Couple arrested after child brought to hospital with head injury

A mother brought her toddler to a Modesto hospital Sunday morning with a head injury that she said the child sustained when she fell and hit a wall. But doctors found more injuries on the child’s body consistent with being hit with a belt, said police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Officers were dispatched to Memorial Medical Center at 7 a.m. to interview the mother, 29-year-old Christina Ernst. They found three more of her children and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Justin Patterson, in a vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot. Officers also found cocaine in the vehicle, Bear said.
After interviewing the other children, officers learned that the toddler was hit with a belt, Bear said. She had injuries on her buttock, back and stomach, Bear said.
Officers could not conclude how the child injured her head.
Ernst was arrested on suspicion of willfully inflicting injury on a child. Patterson was arrested on suspicion of willfully causing harm or injury to a child and possession of cocaine.
