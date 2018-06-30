Child drowns in family pool in west Modesto

A child drown in the family pool Friday evening in west Modesto.
Just before 7 p.m., Modesto Fire responded to a report of a drowning at the 1500 block of January Drive, south of Blue Gum Drive. A child had been found in the pool by family. When crews arrived on scene bystanders had started CPR.
An air ambulance was requested because of the pediatric patient. But AMR arrived on scene before the helicopter and transported the child to Doctors Medical Center, with Modesto fire and police providing patient care and escort.
Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio said despite quick response from bystanders and emergency personnel, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim's age and identity has not been released yet.
