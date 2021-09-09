Which stars are coming next to Gallo Center? That news, and more Modesto entertainment

Chris Botti plays the Gallo Center on Sept. 12. Gallo Center for the Arts

Several performers will pull into the Gallo Center for the Arts over the next few days. Also among the entertainment options Sept. 11-17 in the Modesto region is a new play from Prospect Theater. Here’s a look at just some of what’s planned:

Chris Botti

Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Chris Botti plays the Gallo Center on Sept. 12. He has sold more than 4 million albums, including four No. 1 jazz albums.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sept. 12

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

José María Napoleón

José María Napoleón brings his Hasta Siempre Tour to the Gallo Center. An award-winning singer-songwriter from Mexico, his music ranges from mariachi, ranchera and Latin pop to adult contemporary.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 17

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $59-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Foreverland

This 14-piece Michael Jackson tribute band recreates the singer’s hits beginning from the Jackson 5 era. Proceeds benefit the Ceres Rotary High School Scholarship Fund.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $40-$60

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Camila

Mexican pop/rock duo Camila also plays the Gallo Center. Camilia has won two Latin Grammys and was nominated in 2014 for Latin pop album of the year for “Elypse.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 11

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $79-$189

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Flying Blind





Local band Flying Blind plays the Uncle Lonny’s Birthday Bash show at the State Theatre. The band’s single “Smokescreen” played nationally and was on the soundtrack for the film “American Pie II.” The show is a benefit for Hope Haven West.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 11

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $22

ONLINE: thestate.org

“The Underpants”

Prospect Theater Project presents Steve Martin’s adaptation of a classic German farce. Louise and Theo’s existence is shattered when Louise’s wardrobe malfunction becomes the talk of the town.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 23-25, 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 26

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org