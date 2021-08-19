Entertainment
Big names in pop and country music plus weekend Graffiti blowout coming to Modesto
Graffiti Summer’s biggest events happen this weekend, along with other entertainment options in the Modesto region from Aug. 20-27. Here’s a look at some of what’s planned:
Graffiti parade
The American Graffiti Festival Parade revs up Friday evening with hundreds of cars recreating the cruising nights of Modesto’s past. It’s organized by the North Modesto Kiwanis Club.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20
WHERE: Downtown Modesto and McHenry Avenue, Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: americangraffitifestival.com/nmk
Graffiti festival
Spend the weekend after the Graffiti Parade at the North Modesto Kiwanis American Graffiti Festival & Car Show. There will be vintage and classic vehicles, music, food, vendors and a beer and wine garden. Proceeds benefit local youth programs.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 22
WHERE: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
TICKETS: $10, free ages 12 and under.
ONLINE: americangraffitifestival.com/nmk
Country at Gallo Center
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan bring their Grits and Glamour Tour to the Gallo Center. Combined, the country singers have recorded numerous top 10 hits and several number one songs.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
ONLINE: galloarts.org
Springfield, Marx at Fruit Yard
Classic pop singers Rick Springfield and Richard Marx both take the stage at the Fruit Yard Amphitheatre. Springfield is known for hits such as “Jessie’s Girl,” Marx for “Right Here Waiting.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27
WHERE: Fruit Yard Amphitheatre, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $50-$125
ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com
McQueen classic
The Modesto Film Society presents the 1968 Steve McQueen film “Bullitt.” McQueen stars as a police detective who seeks to unravel the real story behind an assignment.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 22
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $9
ONLINE: thestate.org
