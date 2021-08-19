Big names in pop and country music plus weekend Graffiti blowout coming to Modesto

Graffiti Summer’s biggest events happen this weekend, along with other entertainment options in the Modesto region from Aug. 20-27. Here’s a look at some of what’s planned:

Graffiti parade

The American Graffiti Festival Parade revs up Friday evening with hundreds of cars recreating the cruising nights of Modesto’s past. It’s organized by the North Modesto Kiwanis Club.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20

WHERE: Downtown Modesto and McHenry Avenue, Modesto

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: americangraffitifestival.com/nmk

Graffiti festival

Spend the weekend after the Graffiti Parade at the North Modesto Kiwanis American Graffiti Festival & Car Show. There will be vintage and classic vehicles, music, food, vendors and a beer and wine garden. Proceeds benefit local youth programs.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 22

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

WHERE: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.

TICKETS: $10, free ages 12 and under.

ONLINE: americangraffitifestival.com/nmk

Country at Gallo Center

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan bring their Grits and Glamour Tour to the Gallo Center. Combined, the country singers have recorded numerous top 10 hits and several number one songs.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Springfield, Marx at Fruit Yard

Classic pop singers Rick Springfield and Richard Marx both take the stage at the Fruit Yard Amphitheatre. Springfield is known for hits such as “Jessie’s Girl,” Marx for “Right Here Waiting.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27

WHERE: Fruit Yard Amphitheatre, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: $50-$125

ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com

McQueen classic

The Modesto Film Society presents the 1968 Steve McQueen film “Bullitt.” McQueen stars as a police detective who seeks to unravel the real story behind an assignment.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 22

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $9

ONLINE: thestate.org