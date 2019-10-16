Entertainment Calendar: Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

“DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 18-19

Central West Ballet stages the Halloween story. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 19. $35-$39.

BLUE MAN GROUP ▪ Oct. 18-20

World-renowned bald and blue trio embarks on a new multimedia tour.8 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $39-$109.

JASON MRAZ & RAINING JANE ▪ Oct. 23

Rock music. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.

“RIGOLETTO” ▪ Oct. 25-27

Opera Modesto presents the story of a damaged jester. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 27. $39-$79.

GRUPO INTOCABLE ▪ Oct. 25

Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock. 7:30 p.m. $$49-$89.

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER ▪ Oct. 26

Comedian. 8 p.m. $$69-$109.

VIVA MOMIX ▪ Oct. 29

Multimedia experience with athletic dance, music, costumes, props. 7 p.m. $25-$75.

THE ODD COUPLE ▪ Nov. 1-2

Gallo Center Repertory Company presents classic Neil Simon play. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Nov. 2. $$15-$30.

BEETHOVEN & DVORÁK ▪ Nov. 1-2

Modesto Symphony Orchestra with Gabriel Martins, cello. 7:30 p.m. $39-$94.

MODESTO SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA ▪ Nov. 2

Season opening concert. 2 p.m. $5-$14.

HANNEKE CASSEL BAND ▪ Nov. 3

Contemporary and traditional Scottish music. 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. $15-$30.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Dec. 15

Oct. 20, Silicon Gulch; Nov. 17, KnightSounds Big Band; Dec. 15, Gloria and Friends. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Through Oct. 27

Oct. 20, Local’s Concert, 3 p.m. Church of the 49ers, Columbia, $15; Oct. 27, Bach’s Brunch, music and food, 12:30 p.m. Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Sugar Pine. $40. www.sonorabach.org.

SOUND REASONING ▪ Oct. 19

Reggae Rock with Blazing Brass. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. info@westsidetheatre.org.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY SWISS ECHOES FALL CONCERT ▪ Oct. 19

Singing and yodeling club in Ripon concert and dance to follow. 7 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 advance, $12 at the door; free age 16 and under. Before the concert, sausage, potatoes and salad dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m., $7-$14. 209-667-1087.

LONG TIME ▪ Oct. 26

Tribute to the music of Boston. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. info@westsidetheatre.org.

MAZZAFERRO JAZZ QUINTET ▪ Oct. 27

Downtown Modesto Series. 1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street, Modesto. $10-$20. 209-522-9046

FUNSTRUMMERS ANNIVERSARY ▪ Nov. 1

12th annual anniversary party. 7 p.m. Trinity Presbyterian, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. www.Funstrummers.com

HOT CLUB FAUX GITANE ▪ Nov. 7

Gypsy Jazz, Django, Jazz, Eastern European, hints of Klezmer. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave. $10-$25. 209 571-6060.

MJC HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA DAY ▪ Nov. 7

Eight Stanislaus County High Schools will perform will present works by a variety of composers. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Junior College Auditorium, 435 College Ave. Free.

TALON SMITH PIANO CONCERT ▪ Nov. 8

Downtown Modesto Series. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street, Modesto. $10-$20. 209-522-9046

JAMES GARNER'S TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH ▪ Nov. 16

Celebrates the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black.” 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. $25-$45. www.turlocktheatre.org.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “JUDY” ▪ Oct. 18-24

About showbiz legend Judy Garland. $9-$11.

FILM: “DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 20

Modesto Film Society. The legend of vampire Count Dracula begins here with this original 1931 Dracula film from Bela Lugosi. Lecture before screening at 1:30 p.m., film 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “THE LAUNDROMAT” ▪ Oct. 21-24

When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin begins investigating a fake insurance policy. $9-$11.

FILM: “SHAUN OF THE DEAD” ▪ Oct. 23

A man decides to turn his life around by winning back his ex-girlfriend, reconciling with his mother and dealing with an entire community that has returned from the dead. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “LUCY IN THE SKY” ▪ Oct. 25-31

Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space. $9-$11.

FILM “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW WITH BARELY LEGAL” ▪ Oct.25

Cult classic. 11 p.m. $13.

THE PINK FLOYD CONCERT EXPERIENCE ▪ Oct. 26

House of Floyd performs. 8 p.m. $20-$38.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“CABARET” ▪ Through Oct. 27

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $32-$47.

“DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 19

Oct. 19, Radio Cavalcade Players at Prospect Theatre Project presents recreation of the Mercury Theatre’s broadcast of “Dracula,” 7:30 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $5. prospect.vbotickets.com

“GREASE” ▪ Oct. 25-Dec. 15

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents classic musical. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Thursdays Nov. 14, 21, Dec. 5, 12. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington, Columbia State Historic Park. sierrarep.org.

“THE HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME” ▪ Oct. 25-Nov. 3

Modesto Junior College Theater presents an adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame as written and directed by MJC Professor of Theater Michael Lynch. 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 31, Nov 1-2; 2 p.m. Nov 3 MJC East Campus Performing and Media Arts Center Main Auditorium. $9-$11. MJC.tix.com.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

October, works by Joy Kruger. Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Nov. 15, “Healing Journey – Memorial Medical Center Complementary Therapy Art Show.” Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761

Nov. 14, Art Around Town art walk. 5-8 p.m.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Nov. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“MY HERO!” ▪ Through Jan. 12

Exhibit celebrates and re-envisions the possibilities that exist when you are a superhero. With images that range from humorous to tragic. Ferrari Gallery.

“HEROS REAL & IMAGINED” ▪ Oct. 16-Jan. 26

An all-media juried exhibition that asks artists to consider the idea of a hero from any angle. Lobby Galleries.

“SACRED SPACE” ▪ Oct. 16-Jan. 26

The photo-essay by Merced photographer Roger Wyan who photographed patients involved in hospice care during the final stages of their lives. Upper Lobby.

SUPERHERO SOIREE ▪ Oct. 19

Fall Fundraising event celebrating with food, beers and wine. Secial viewing of the "My Hero!" exhibition, and more. Proceeds benefit the "Express Yourself: Justin Ferrari Youth Arts Fund" that supports scholarships, field trips and other arts education activities at the Carnegie Arts Center. 7-10 p.m. $60.

CARNEGIE MUSIC SERIES ▪ Oct. 22

Indestructible: The Music of Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Oct. 18, Laurie Morvan; Oct. 19, Foreverland; Oct. 24, Joni Morris; Oct. 25, Faultline; Oct. 26, Lynette Shebyrd. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Oct. 27, Angeline Quinto and K Brosas; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Dec. 15, Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ▪ Oct. 19

Annual traditional holiday celebrating the dead will include musical entertainment, Ballet Folklorico groups, lip sync entertainers, children’s activities, Catrin & Catrina procession, altars, car show, vendors and more. Also showing film “Coco” at 12:30 p.m. at the State Theatre for free. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto. 209-585-6590.

CENTRAL VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES & CELTIC FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 19

Celtic experience of Scottish, Irish, Cornish, Norwegian & Welsh Cultures from St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto. Variety of athletic events, entertainment, vendors and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $10-$15. www.standrewsmodesto.org.

MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST ▪ Oct. 19

This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine, food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.

ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE ▪ Oct. 26-27

Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing

Burrito or omelet breakfast. 7-noon third Saturdays. Veterans Service Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto. $10, $5 ages 7-12. 888-291-0174 or 209-480-1692.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays

Lafayette Lodge #65. Ham and cheese omelet, sausage, biscuits and gravy, all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $8 adults, $3 ages 6-12, Free under age 6 free. 209-853-2128.

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

ESCALON OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 19

Escalon Rotary with sausage tasting, microbrews, wine tasting, music, dancing, more. 4-7 p.m. Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Bellota Road. $35 advance, $40 door. 209-838-7371, 209- 470-2660.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 20

Soroptimist International of Modesto event with pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverages included. Craft fair, bake sale and fall decorated pumpkins. Proceeds fund scholarship and community service programs 7:30 a.m.-1230 p.m. Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave., Modesto. $10.

OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 20

German dinner, beer tasting, live Oktoberfest music, and an auction. AAUW Oakdale, Riverbank and Escalon Branch fundraiser. 4-7 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave., Oakdale. Advance $30, at the door $40. 209-247-2752. Eventbrite.com.

AAUW-ORE OKTOBERFEST FUNDRAISER ▪ Oct. 20

Oakale-Riverbank-Escalon branch of AAUW fundraiser with German food, beer tasting, wine, live music, dancing, gift baskets, and silent and oral auctions. Proceeds fund scholarships to a science camp for 7th grade girls, speech competition for high school students and college scholarships. 4-7 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave, Oakdale. $30 advance, $40 door. 209-247-2752.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

DELL’OSSO FAMILY FARM MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31

Large corn maze. zip lines, haunted castle, more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $19.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Some attraction have additional fees. pumpkinmaze.com.

DUTCH HOLLOW FARMS MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct 31

Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, farm area with animals, more. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Admission to the patch is free; attraction fees are $8, $5 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. dutchhollowfarms.com.

FANTOZZI FARMS CORN MAZE & PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31

Two corn mazes, a haunted maze (Friday and Saturday nights only), corn cannons, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, more. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com.

R.A.M. FARMS MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31

Corn maze, Freaky Flashlight Nights Fridays and Saturdays, “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, more. Movies Fridays and Saturdays at dusk. Noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. Attraction tickets $7-$11. ramfarms.com.

YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Oct. 18

John Buckley, executive director of Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, will present a slide show program about current environmental issues affecting Yosemite Park and national forest lands of the region. 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-300-4253.

HEALTHY AGING AND FALL PREVENTION SUMMIT ▪ Oct. 18

Free health screenings, awareness, intervention and information for ages 50 or older and their caregivers with more than 70 interactive exhibits. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. 209-525-4670.

ANTIQUE FAIR ▪ Oct. 19-20

Vendors. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20 Veteran's Memorial Hall, Tuolumne. Free with $5 preview 8-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Admission is free with the exception of the preview.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO TRUNK OR TREAT ▪ Oct. 25

Games, music, candy, car show. 5:30-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto.

MODESTO AREA PARTNERS IN SCIENCE ▪ Oct. 25

Dr. Shahir Masri will speak on “Elevating the Climate Conversation Beyond Debate.” 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR ▪ Oct. 26

Handmade crafts, gifts and holiday items, more. Soup and pie lunch for $8. 9-3 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. 209-838-2792.

VICTORIAN FUNERAL CUSTOMS ▪ Oct. 28-30

McHenry Mansion Foundation tour of Victorian Funeral Customs is a self-guided tour through the mansion draped in black crepe ribbon rosettes and display historic curiosities from the Victorian period. Also 19th Century embalming practices, death masks, séances, spiritualism and phrenology. 5:30-7:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto. $7. 209-549-0428 or McHenryMansion.org.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays

Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Evening dance second Friday each months, 6:30 p.m., $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.