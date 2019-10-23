Sierra Repertory readies classic musical from the big screen for next production

You know the word.

“Grease,” of course, is the word, as Sierra Repertory Theatre readies to present the popular musical Oct. 25 through Dec. 15 at its Historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park.

“Get out your leather jackets and pull on your bobby socks with Rydell High’s senior class of 1959,” said a press release from SRT, currently celebrating its 40th season.

“Grease” — best known for the hit 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John — is the story of love-struck bad-boy Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, filled with dancing and classic songs.

Teenagers Danny and Sandy have a summer romance, then later discover they’re now attending the same high school, where Danny’s reputation doesn’t seem to go along with Sandy’s sweet nature.

“It’s the beloved rock ’n’ roll celebration of teen angst, fast cars and first loves all set in the fabulous fifties,” SRT said in the release.

The production features the songs from the Tony Award-nominated Broadway show and film including “You’re The One That I Want,” “Grease Is the Word,” “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightnin’ ” and others.

SRT’s musical stars Kyle Thomas Mangold as Danny and Alison Bagli as Sandy.

The Pink Ladies will be played by Dionna Eshelman as Frenchy, Emily Rose Lyons as Rizzo, Liz Erardi as Jan and Julia Adams as Marty. The Burger Palace Boys are Nick Abbott as Kenickie, Stephen Markarian as Doody, Jonathan Chisholm as Roger and Tanner Scot as Sonny.

Others in the cast include Barbara Camara as Cha Cha, Kyle Moses as Eugene, Shannon Gerrity as Patty Simcox, Betsy Moore as Ms. Lynch, Andrew Tebo as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel.

Adam Estes will serve as director-choreographer for the Sierra Repertory show. Estes helmed SRT’s production of “Route 66” earlier this year and played Miss Texas in last year’s “Pageant,” according to the release.

“Grease” is rated PG-13 for mature themes, according to the SRT release.

An opening night event will be held Friday, Oct. 25, following the performance where the audience is invited to join the actors and Sierra Rep staff for a light reception included in the price of admission.

A post-show talk back will be held Friday, Dec. 6, with members of the cast following the performance. The talk back is free with the price of admission.

“Grease”

WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays (No Nov. 1 performance)

WHERE: Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org