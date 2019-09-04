Grandaddy frontman Lytle to perform at Music in the Plaza in downtown Modesto

Jason Lytle performs at Deva Cafe in 2009. Modesto Bee

Fans of the indie Modesto band Grandaddy will want to head downtown Friday night to see the lead singer perform.

Jason Lytle, who fronted Grandaddy, will perform with Virgil Shaw at the Sept. 6 concert at Tenth Street Plaza.

Grandaddy was formed in Modesto in 1992. The band gained international success with the release of its first full-length album, “Under the Western Freeway,” in 1997 and maintained a cult following with subsequent releases. It broke up in 2006 when Lytle moved out of the region to work on solo projects, but reunited in 2012 for a limited set of shows.

Founding bass player Kevin Garcia died in 2017, and while the group had planned shows at the Gallo Center later that year, they ultimately canceled, unable to go on, grieving the loss of Garcia.

Music in Plaza runs through September, with entertainment every Friday evening at Tenth Street Plaza. Music starts at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Fuzio, Modesto View, B92.9, Downtown Improvement District, Visit Modesto, Brenden Theater and the City of Modesto.