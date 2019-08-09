Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

FRANKIE QUIÑONES ▪ Aug. 9

Comedian. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.

“NEWSIES” ▪ Aug. 10-18

Modesto Performing Arts. Set in the turn-of-the-century New York, it's a true story based on the actual Newsboys Strike of 1899. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $21-$38.

DSB ▪ Aug. 10

Journey tribute. 8 p.m. $19-$49.

PLUMB & I AM THEY ▪ Aug. 16

Contemporary Christian music acts. 8 p.m. $19-$59.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 31

Aug. 9, Eric Johnson's acoustic set; Aug. 10 Gary Gervase Blues band; Aug. 12, Eric Bensen and the Monday Blues; Aug. 13, poetry reading with Stella Beratlis and the open mic; Aug. 16, Valley Jazz company; Aug. 17, Hwy 99 band; Aug. 23, Ernie Bucio Little Big Band; Aug. 24, Dave and Craig; Aug. 28, Tim Allen; Aug. 30, Tony and the Tough Times; Aug. 31, Gordon Kennedy Music. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14

Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

JULIA VARI ▪ Aug. 10

Singer. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$50. www.red-tie.org.

JAZZ CONCERT ▪ Aug. 11

Kerry, Krista, Clint, Hawk, Rod, Marcus Christie, Ashley. 4 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater. $15 at the door.

ROB ELY – ELVIS THROUGH THE YEARS ▪ Aug. 10

Tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. 209-862-4490, www.westsidetheatre.org.

BUDDY GUY ▪ Aug. 11

With Jimmie Vaughan, Charlie Musselwhite. 6:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $55-$120. www.thefruityardevents.com.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “THE CHAPERONE” ▪ Through Aug. 8

In the early 1920s, a Kansas woman finds her life forever changed when she accompanies a young dancer on her fame-seeking journey to New York City. $9-$11.

FILM: “SWORD OF TRUST” ▪ Through Aug. 8

When Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she’s received is an antique sword. $9-$11.

FILM: “BE NATURAL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF ALICE GUY-BLACHÉ” ▪ Through Aug. 8

A documentary about the first female filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché, directed by Pamela B. Green. $9-$11.

FILM: “WILD ROSE” ▪ Aug. 9-15

Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a country music star. $9-$11.

FILM: “LIGHT OF MY LIFE” ▪ Aug. 9-15

Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world's population. $9-$11.

FILM: “CHILD’S PLAY” ▪ Aug. 10

Classic horror. 9 p.m. $11.

FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE V THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” ▪ Aug. 11

The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 5 p.m. $9.

FILM: “FIGHT CLUB” ▪ Aug. 14

Classic film. 7 p.m. $9.

FILM: “ODE TO JOY” ▪ Aug. 16-22

A man's narcolepsy is activated when he's happy, so he must find new ways to not feel joy. This becomes especially problematic when he falls in love. $9-$11.

FILM: “YESTERDAY” ▪ Aug. 16-21

A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. $9-$11.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Aug. 13-Oct. 4, “Autumn Art Festival IV.” Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455

Through Sept. 9, “Patrick Karnahan’s In The High Sierra.” 140 S Washington St., Sonora.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

CARNEGIE ART SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 25

Annual juried competition for artists across Northern and Central California. Ferrari Gallery.

YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 6

Lobby Galleries.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 9, Briefcase Blues Brothers Revue; Aug. 10, The Wiz Kid; Aug. 15, Harvest Gold; Aug. 16, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Aug. 17, Left of Centre; Aug. 22 Timberline; Aug. 23, Rebel Heart; Aug. 24, Steel'N Chicago; Aug. 29, King Hippo; Aug. 30, Caravanserai; Aug. 31, Smash City. Westside Pavilion: Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

CATFISH DINNER ▪ Aug. 11

La Grange Odd Fellows 12th annual event with deep fried catfish filets, corn on the cob, slaw salad & cornbread, with complimentary coffee, ice tea or lemonade. 3-7 p.m. La Grange Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. $7-15 at the door, free ages under 5. Take out add 50 cents. Pre-Sale tickets $10. 209-853-2128.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Aug. 10

Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. Visitors are welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays

Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.