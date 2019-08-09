Entertainment
What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look
GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
FRANKIE QUIÑONES ▪ Aug. 9
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.
“NEWSIES” ▪ Aug. 10-18
Modesto Performing Arts. Set in the turn-of-the-century New York, it's a true story based on the actual Newsboys Strike of 1899. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $21-$38.
DSB ▪ Aug. 10
Journey tribute. 8 p.m. $19-$49.
PLUMB & I AM THEY ▪ Aug. 16
Contemporary Christian music acts. 8 p.m. $19-$59.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
GOOD TIME ACCORDION CLUB ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. Second Wednesdays. Escalon Community Center. $5. 209-544-8655
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BRAVE BULL ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, open mic. 701 S. 9th St., Modesto.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 31
Aug. 9, Eric Johnson's acoustic set; Aug. 10 Gary Gervase Blues band; Aug. 12, Eric Bensen and the Monday Blues; Aug. 13, poetry reading with Stella Beratlis and the open mic; Aug. 16, Valley Jazz company; Aug. 17, Hwy 99 band; Aug. 23, Ernie Bucio Little Big Band; Aug. 24, Dave and Craig; Aug. 28, Tim Allen; Aug. 30, Tony and the Tough Times; Aug. 31, Gordon Kennedy Music. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31
Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.
IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14
Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
JULIA VARI ▪ Aug. 10
Singer. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$50. www.red-tie.org.
JAZZ CONCERT ▪ Aug. 11
Kerry, Krista, Clint, Hawk, Rod, Marcus Christie, Ashley. 4 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater. $15 at the door.
ROB ELY – ELVIS THROUGH THE YEARS ▪ Aug. 10
Tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. 209-862-4490, www.westsidetheatre.org.
BUDDY GUY ▪ Aug. 11
With Jimmie Vaughan, Charlie Musselwhite. 6:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $55-$120. www.thefruityardevents.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE CHAPERONE” ▪ Through Aug. 8
In the early 1920s, a Kansas woman finds her life forever changed when she accompanies a young dancer on her fame-seeking journey to New York City. $9-$11.
FILM: “SWORD OF TRUST” ▪ Through Aug. 8
When Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she’s received is an antique sword. $9-$11.
FILM: “BE NATURAL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF ALICE GUY-BLACHÉ” ▪ Through Aug. 8
A documentary about the first female filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché, directed by Pamela B. Green. $9-$11.
FILM: “WILD ROSE” ▪ Aug. 9-15
Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a country music star. $9-$11.
FILM: “LIGHT OF MY LIFE” ▪ Aug. 9-15
Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world's population. $9-$11.
FILM: “CHILD’S PLAY” ▪ Aug. 10
Classic horror. 9 p.m. $11.
FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE V THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” ▪ Aug. 11
The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 5 p.m. $9.
FILM: “FIGHT CLUB” ▪ Aug. 14
Classic film. 7 p.m. $9.
FILM: “ODE TO JOY” ▪ Aug. 16-22
A man's narcolepsy is activated when he's happy, so he must find new ways to not feel joy. This becomes especially problematic when he falls in love. $9-$11.
FILM: “YESTERDAY” ▪ Aug. 16-21
A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. $9-$11.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through August, works by Geneva Season. Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Aug. 13-Oct. 4, “Autumn Art Festival IV.” Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455
Through Sept. 9, “Patrick Karnahan’s In The High Sierra.” 140 S Washington St., Sonora.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CARNEGIE ART SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 25
Annual juried competition for artists across Northern and Central California. Ferrari Gallery.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 6
Lobby Galleries.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 9, Briefcase Blues Brothers Revue; Aug. 10, The Wiz Kid; Aug. 15, Harvest Gold; Aug. 16, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Aug. 17, Left of Centre; Aug. 22 Timberline; Aug. 23, Rebel Heart; Aug. 24, Steel'N Chicago; Aug. 29, King Hippo; Aug. 30, Caravanserai; Aug. 31, Smash City. Westside Pavilion: Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21
A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28
8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.
CATFISH DINNER ▪ Aug. 11
La Grange Odd Fellows 12th annual event with deep fried catfish filets, corn on the cob, slaw salad & cornbread, with complimentary coffee, ice tea or lemonade. 3-7 p.m. La Grange Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. $7-15 at the door, free ages under 5. Take out add 50 cents. Pre-Sale tickets $10. 209-853-2128.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $20 adults; $15 seniors/active duty military/youths 13-17; $10 youths 6-12; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178. www.castleairmuseum.org.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Modesto Chamber of Commerce board room, 1114 J. St., Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Aug. 10
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. Visitors are welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays
Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
