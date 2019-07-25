Entertainment
What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look
GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“SINGING IN THE RAIN” ▪ Through July 28
YES Company presentation of musical classic. 7:30 p.m. July 19, 25-26; 3 p.m. 20-21, 27-28, 31. $14-$45.
LITTLE BLACK DRESS ▪ July 31
Girls night out musical comedy. 8 p.m. $34-$45.
CORAZÓN DE MANÁ TRIBUTE ▪ Aug. 3
Mana tribute. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
FRANKIE QUIÑONES ▪ Aug. 9
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.
“NEWSIES” ▪ Aug. 10-18
Modesto Performing Arts. Set in the turn-of-the-century New York, it's a true story based on the actual Newsboys Strike of 1899. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $21-$38.
DSB ▪ Aug. 10
Journey tribute. 8 p.m. $19-$49.
PLUMB & I AM THEY ▪ Aug. 16
Contemporary Christian music acts. 8 p.m. $19-$59.
THE ISLEY BROTHERS ▪ Aug. 17
Classic R&B group. 7:30 p.m. $49-$99.
LANCE BURTON ▪ Aug. 18
Magician and friends. 4 p.m. $29-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ July 27
Mark Macsenti and the Tail Lights. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31
Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.
IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14
July 27, Sugarland with Thompson Square; Aug. 4, Hank Williams Jr and Moonshine Bandits; Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
BRIA SKONBERG ▪ July 27
Trumpeter/vocalist with Nate Berkus and Krista White Sturgis. Columbia College Dogwood Theater. 209-483-4725.
JULIA VARI ▪ Aug. 10
Singer. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$50. www.red-tie.org.
BUDDY GUY ▪ Aug. 11
With Jimmie Vaughan, Charlie Musselwhite. 6:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $55-$120. www.thefruityardevents.com.
ORGAN SAMPLER CONCERT ▪ Aug. 17
Sonora Bach Festival presents organist Dr. Daryl Hollinger. 2 p.m; The Red Church, 42 Snell St., 3:30 p.m.: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora.
CHRIS ISAAK ▪ Aug. 31
Rock singer. 7:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $45-$115. www.thefruityardevents.com.
HEARTACHE TONIGHT ▪ Sept 14
Eagles tribute. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$50. www.red-tie.org.
BILLY CURRINGTON ▪ Sept. 20
With Drake White and The Big Fire. 7:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $45-$75. www.thefruityardevents.com.
MICHAEL MCDONALD WITH AMERICA ▪ Oct. 6
Classic rock. 7 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $50-$190. www.thefruityardevents.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE QUIET ONE” ▪ July 26-Aug. 1
Bill Wyman speaks out about his extraordinary life and experiences as part of Rolling Stones. $9-$11.
FILM: “THE LAST ALLEYCAT” ▪ July 26
Amidst the mortgage crisis of 2008, a failed middle-aged record label owner finds himself confronted with the falsehood of the new American Dream. 7 p.m. $11.
FILM: “PHOENIX, OREGON” ▪ July 28-Aug. 1
A comedy of midlife reinvention and the redeeming power of friendship. $9-$11.
FILM: “SCARFACE” ▪ July 31
Classic film. 7 p.m. $11.
FILM: “THE CHAPERONE” ▪ Aug. 2-8
In the early 1920s, a Kansas woman finds her life forever changed when she accompanies a young dancer on her fame-seeking journey to New York City. $9-$11.
FILM: “SWORD OF TRUST” ▪ Aug. 2-8
When Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she’s received is an antique sword. $9-$11.
FILM: “BE NATURAL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF ALICE GUY-BLACHÉ” ▪ Aug. 2-8
A documentary about the first female filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché, directed by Pamela B. Green. $9-$11.
FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE IV A NEW HOPE” ▪ Aug. 4
The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.
FILM: “FIELD OF DREAMS” ▪ Aug. 6
Classic film. 6:30 p.m. $8.
FILM: “CHILD’S PLAY” ▪ Aug. 10
Classic horror. 9 p.m. $11.
FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE V THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” ▪ Aug. 11
The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.
FILM: “FIGHT CLUB” ▪ Aug. 14
Classic film. 7 p.m. $9.
FILM: “OKLAHOMA!” ▪ Aug. 18
Modesto Film Society presents musical. 2 p.m. $9.
FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE VI RETURN OF THE JEDI” ▪ Aug. 18
The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE” ▪ Through Aug. 4
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-25. www.SierraRep.org.
“A WALK IN THE WOODS” ▪ Through Aug. 4
The place is a “pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva,” where two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.
"ADVENTURES OF THE FEARSOME PIRATE FRANK" ▪ Aug. 2-3
The star of a popular pirate play and his cast are kidnapped by real pirates in this chaotic musical comedy. Hutton's Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 ages 12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through August, works by Geneva Season. July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Aug. 2, “People, Places and Things.” Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455
Through Sept. 9, “Patrick Karnahan’s In The High Sierra.” 140 S Washington St., Sonora.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.
CARNEGIE ART SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 25
Annual juried competition for artists across Northern and Central California. Ferrari Gallery.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 6
Lobby Galleries.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Willow Creek Lounge: July 26, Agent; July 27, Cover Me Badd; Aug. 1, Just for Laughs; Aug. 2, The Blue Collar Men; Aug. 3, The Ripoffs; Aug. 8, The Blues Box Bayou Band; Aug. Aug. 9, Briefcase Blues Brothers Revue; Aug. 10, The Wiz Kid; Aug. 15, Harvest Gold; Aug. 16, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Aug. 17, Left of Centre; Aug. 22 Timberline; Aug. 23, Rebel Heart; Aug. 24, Steel'N Chicago; Aug. 29, King Hippo; Aug. 30, Caravanserai; Aug. 31, Smash City. Westside Pavilion: Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Aug. 7, George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
TWAIN HARTE SUMMER ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ July 27-28
The 41st annual street festival will be the final one put on by the retiring Fire on the Mountain producers. This year’s fest features crafts, a variety of artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Brothers Strong and Comedy Industries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. www.fireonthemountain.com.
WINES IN THE PINES ▪ July 27
Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food. Music by Jana and Leroy. Noon to 4 p.m. Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce, 23000 Meadow Lane. $25 for age 21-and-over-only event. www.twainhartecc.com.
MODESTO FIJI FESTIVAL ▪ July 27
This cultural festival features a beer garden, food and retail vendors, kids zone and more. When the sun sets the tiki torches come out to bring the island feel for dancing under the stars with a live DJ. 2 to 11 p.m. St. Stanislaus School, 1416 Maze Blvd. Modesto. 209-602-9644.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21
A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28
8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.
ODDS & ENDS
THE RETURN OF DR. AL CHEMIST ▪ Aug. 2
The Great Valley Museum presents Steve Murov’s chemistry demonstrations. 6-7 p.m., preceding the monthly 7-10 p.m. telescope viewings. Free. Modesto Junior College West Campus. 209-575-6196.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Aug. 10
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. Visitors are welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
