Entertainment What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

“SINGING IN THE RAIN” ▪ Through July 28

YES Company presentation of musical classic. 7:30 p.m. July 19, 25-26; 3 p.m. 20-21, 27-28, 31. $14-$45.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS ▪ July 31

Girls night out musical comedy. 8 p.m. $34-$45.

CORAZÓN DE MANÁ TRIBUTE ▪ Aug. 3

Mana tribute. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.

FRANKIE QUIÑONES ▪ Aug. 9

Comedian. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.

“NEWSIES” ▪ Aug. 10-18

Modesto Performing Arts. Set in the turn-of-the-century New York, it's a true story based on the actual Newsboys Strike of 1899. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $21-$38.

DSB ▪ Aug. 10

Journey tribute. 8 p.m. $19-$49.

PLUMB & I AM THEY ▪ Aug. 16

Contemporary Christian music acts. 8 p.m. $19-$59.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS ▪ Aug. 17

Classic R&B group. 7:30 p.m. $49-$99.

LANCE BURTON ▪ Aug. 18

Magician and friends. 4 p.m. $29-$69.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100. www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing

Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ July 27

Mark Macsenti and the Tail Lights. Thursdays, David Dow and friends. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

CONCERTS IN THE PINES ▪ Through Aug. 31

Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce series presents new band every Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Eproson Park, Twain Harte. For a listing of bands see www.twainhartecc.com.

IRONSTONE VINEYARDS CONCERT SERIES ▪ Through Sept. 14

July 27, Sugarland with Thompson Square; Aug. 4, Hank Williams Jr and Moonshine Bandits; Aug. 11, B52’s, Berlin, Orchestral Maneuvers In The Dark; Aug. 31, Los Tigres del Norte; Sept. 7, Deep Purple, Foghat; Sept. 14, Brian Wilson, The Zombies. For times and tickets see ironstoneamphitheatre.net.

BRIA SKONBERG ▪ July 27

Trumpeter/vocalist with Nate Berkus and Krista White Sturgis. Columbia College Dogwood Theater. 209-483-4725.

JULIA VARI ▪ Aug. 10

Singer. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$50. www.red-tie.org.

BUDDY GUY ▪ Aug. 11

With Jimmie Vaughan, Charlie Musselwhite. 6:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $55-$120. www.thefruityardevents.com.

ORGAN SAMPLER CONCERT ▪ Aug. 17

Sonora Bach Festival presents organist Dr. Daryl Hollinger. 2 p.m; The Red Church, 42 Snell St., 3:30 p.m.: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora.

CHRIS ISAAK ▪ Aug. 31

Rock singer. 7:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $45-$115. www.thefruityardevents.com.

HEARTACHE TONIGHT ▪ Sept 14

Eagles tribute. Part of the Red Tie Arts' Summer Music Series. 6:30 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$50. www.red-tie.org.

BILLY CURRINGTON ▪ Sept. 20

With Drake White and The Big Fire. 7:30 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $45-$75. www.thefruityardevents.com.

MICHAEL MCDONALD WITH AMERICA ▪ Oct. 6

Classic rock. 7 p.m. The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheater, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $50-$190. www.thefruityardevents.com.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “THE QUIET ONE” ▪ July 26-Aug. 1

Bill Wyman speaks out about his extraordinary life and experiences as part of Rolling Stones. $9-$11.

FILM: “THE LAST ALLEYCAT” ▪ July 26

Amidst the mortgage crisis of 2008, a failed middle-aged record label owner finds himself confronted with the falsehood of the new American Dream. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “PHOENIX, OREGON” ▪ July 28-Aug. 1

A comedy of midlife reinvention and the redeeming power of friendship. $9-$11.

FILM: “SCARFACE” ▪ July 31

Classic film. 7 p.m. $11.

FILM: “THE CHAPERONE” ▪ Aug. 2-8

In the early 1920s, a Kansas woman finds her life forever changed when she accompanies a young dancer on her fame-seeking journey to New York City. $9-$11.

FILM: “SWORD OF TRUST” ▪ Aug. 2-8

When Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she’s received is an antique sword. $9-$11.

FILM: “BE NATURAL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF ALICE GUY-BLACHÉ” ▪ Aug. 2-8

A documentary about the first female filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché, directed by Pamela B. Green. $9-$11.

FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE IV A NEW HOPE” ▪ Aug. 4

The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “FIELD OF DREAMS” ▪ Aug. 6

Classic film. 6:30 p.m. $8.

FILM: “CHILD’S PLAY” ▪ Aug. 10

Classic horror. 9 p.m. $11.

FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE V THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” ▪ Aug. 11

The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “FIGHT CLUB” ▪ Aug. 14

Classic film. 7 p.m. $9.

FILM: “OKLAHOMA!” ▪ Aug. 18

Modesto Film Society presents musical. 2 p.m. $9.

FILM: “STAR WARS: EPISODE VI RETURN OF THE JEDI” ▪ Aug. 18

The original Star Wars trilogy will be shown the month of August. 2 p.m. $9.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE” ▪ Through Aug. 4

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents musical. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. May 31-July 21. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $20-25. www.SierraRep.org.

“A WALK IN THE WOODS” ▪ Through Aug. 4

The place is a “pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva,” where two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25. prospecttheaterproject.org.

"ADVENTURES OF THE FEARSOME PIRATE FRANK" ▪ Aug. 2-3

The star of a popular pirate play and his cast are kidnapped by real pirates in this chaotic musical comedy. Hutton's Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $10, $5 ages 12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627

Through August, works by Geneva Season. July 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369

Through Aug. 2, “People, Places and Things.” Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Boxes, Bags and Buttons, Oh My!” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-495-4620

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

SONORA’S JOE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM ▪ 209-533-4455

Through Sept. 9, “Patrick Karnahan’s In The High Sierra.” 140 S Washington St., Sonora.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990

Aug. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“FARMS & FIELDS” ▪ Through July 31

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Lobby Galleries.

CARNEGIE ART SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 25

Annual juried competition for artists across Northern and Central California. Ferrari Gallery.

YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 34 ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 6

Lobby Galleries.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761. www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777

Willow Creek Lounge: July 26, Agent; July 27, Cover Me Badd; Aug. 1, Just for Laughs; Aug. 2, The Blue Collar Men; Aug. 3, The Ripoffs; Aug. 8, The Blues Box Bayou Band; Aug. Aug. 9, Briefcase Blues Brothers Revue; Aug. 10, The Wiz Kid; Aug. 15, Harvest Gold; Aug. 16, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Aug. 17, Left of Centre; Aug. 22 Timberline; Aug. 23, Rebel Heart; Aug. 24, Steel'N Chicago; Aug. 29, King Hippo; Aug. 30, Caravanserai; Aug. 31, Smash City. Westside Pavilion: Aug. 9, Bush and Live; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Oct. 12 Foreigner. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466

Aug. 7, George Thorogood and the Destroyers; Aug. 18, Steven Adler; Aug. 29, The Tubes; Sept. 12, The Outlaws; Oct. 6, Peter Frampton; Nov. 1, Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival; Nov. 9, House of Floyd; Dec. 8, Blue Öyster Cult; Dec. 13, Queensrÿche; Jan. 25, The Iron Maidens. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

TWAIN HARTE SUMMER ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ July 27-28

The 41st annual street festival will be the final one put on by the retiring Fire on the Mountain producers. This year’s fest features crafts, a variety of artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Brothers Strong and Comedy Industries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. www.fireonthemountain.com.

WINES IN THE PINES ▪ July 27

Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food. Music by Jana and Leroy. Noon to 4 p.m. Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce, 23000 Meadow Lane. $25 for age 21-and-over-only event. www.twainhartecc.com.

MODESTO FIJI FESTIVAL ▪ July 27

This cultural festival features a beer garden, food and retail vendors, kids zone and more. When the sun sets the tiki torches come out to bring the island feel for dancing under the stars with a live DJ. 2 to 11 p.m. St. Stanislaus School, 1416 Maze Blvd. Modesto. 209-602-9644.

FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Dec. 21

A variety of vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturdays, Main Street from Palm to Center streets.

ODDS & ENDS

THE RETURN OF DR. AL CHEMIST ▪ Aug. 2

The Great Valley Museum presents Steve Murov’s chemistry demonstrations. 6-7 p.m., preceding the monthly 7-10 p.m. telescope viewings. Free. Modesto Junior College West Campus. 209-575-6196.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Aug. 10

Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. Visitors are welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays

8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.