Entertainment
Sugarland, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, fests celebrating Fiji, more in Modesto, Mother Lode
Sugarland
The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series continues Saturday with Sugarland, the Grammy Award-winning country music pair of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. Also on the bill is Thompson Square.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27
WHERE: 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $58-$178
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
“Singin’ in the Rain”
YES Company presents the musical classic “Singin’ in the Rain” at the Gallo Center. The stage musical will adhere closely to the original film, a romantic comedy about three performers caught up in the difficult transition from silent films to “talkies.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 26; 3 p.m. 27-28, 31
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $14-$45
ONLINE: www.galloarts.com
Art and wine fest
The 41st annual Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival will be the final one put on by the retiring Fire on the Mountain producers. This year’s fest features crafts, a variety of artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Brothers Strong and Comedy Industries.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28
WHERE: Downtown Twain Harte
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.fireonthemountain.com
Way back film
One of many star turns from Al Pacino came in director Brian De Palma’s classic “Scarface.” The State Theatre brings it back to the big screen as part of its Way Back Film Series. The R-rated movie follows Tony Montana (Pacino) who stakes a claim on the drug trade in Miami, viciously murdering anyone who stands in his way.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $11
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Fiji fest
The annual Modesto Fiji Festival returns, featuring a beer garden, food and retail vendors, kids zone and more. When the sun sets the tiki torches come out to bring the island feel for dancing under the stars with a live DJ.
WHEN: 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27
WHERE: St. Stanislaus School, 1416 Maze Blvd. Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-602-9644
