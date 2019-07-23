Sugarland, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, fests celebrating Fiji, more in Modesto, Mother Lode

Sugarland is set to perform at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. The Associated Press

Sugarland

The Ironstone Vineyards Concert Series continues Saturday with Sugarland, the Grammy Award-winning country music pair of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. Also on the bill is Thompson Square.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

WHERE: 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $58-$178

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Brian Harris (left) and Daniel Vermeulen prepare for YES Company’s production of Singin’ In The Rain. They are pictured at Gallo Center For The Arts on July 10, 2019. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

“Singin’ in the Rain”

YES Company presents the musical classic “Singin’ in the Rain” at the Gallo Center. The stage musical will adhere closely to the original film, a romantic comedy about three performers caught up in the difficult transition from silent films to “talkies.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 26; 3 p.m. 27-28, 31

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $14-$45

ONLINE: www.galloarts.com

Tom Rigney & Flambeau Tom Rigney & Flambeau

Art and wine fest

The 41st annual Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival will be the final one put on by the retiring Fire on the Mountain producers. This year’s fest features crafts, a variety of artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, The Brothers Strong and Comedy Industries.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28

WHERE: Downtown Twain Harte

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.fireonthemountain.com

Way back film

One of many star turns from Al Pacino came in director Brian De Palma’s classic “Scarface.” The State Theatre brings it back to the big screen as part of its Way Back Film Series. The R-rated movie follows Tony Montana (Pacino) who stakes a claim on the drug trade in Miami, viciously murdering anyone who stands in his way.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $11

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Fiji fest

The annual Modesto Fiji Festival returns, featuring a beer garden, food and retail vendors, kids zone and more. When the sun sets the tiki torches come out to bring the island feel for dancing under the stars with a live DJ.

WHEN: 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27

WHERE: St. Stanislaus School, 1416 Maze Blvd. Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-602-9644