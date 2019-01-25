Entertainment

Tracy Byrd, photo exhibits, Modesto Symphony top the region’s entertainment options

By Pat Clark

January 25, 2019 07:35 AM

The Carnegie Arts Center present the exhibition “Learning To Breathe: Photographs of Nepal” by Michael J. Costa
The Carnegie Arts Center present the exhibition “Learning To Breathe: Photographs of Nepal” by Michael J. Costa Michael J. Costa Carnegie Arts Center
The Carnegie Arts Center present the exhibition “Learning To Breathe: Photographs of Nepal” by Michael J. Costa Michael J. Costa Carnegie Arts Center

Photographs of Nepal

The Carnegie Arts Center present the exhibition “Learning To Breathe: Photographs of Nepal” by Michael J. Costa in the Lobby Galleries beginning on Feb. 6. Costa made the trek to the Mt. Everest Base Camp in 2016 and one year later returned to Nepal to explore the wonders of Annapurna and the Nagarkot region with his camera.

WHEN: Wednesdays–Sundays 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Feb. 6-April 28.

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: carnegieartsturlock.org

fotoMODESTO

The fotoMODESTO event takes over the walls at a variety of venues, mainly downtown and at McHenry Village, featuring several Modesto area photographers. The month-long celebration of the photographic arts goal is to expose the public to the photographic art form while spotlighting local talent. In addition to the exhibitions, a number of events related to photography will be held from artist receptions, photography classes, outings, lectures, presentations, photo walks, pop-up events and more.

WHEN: Feb. 5-March 1

WHERE: Exhibits throughout Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.fotomodesto.com

steelmagnoila crop.jpg
Gallo Center for the Arts

“Steel Magnolias”

Gallo Center Repertory Theatre presents the classic tale of “Steel Magnolias.” Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, it’s where all the ladies who are “anybody” have their hair done. Filled with repartee and humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy. John Mayer will direct for Gallo Rep.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$25

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Chicago Tribute

Beginnings: Music of Chicago brings musicians and vocalists who recreate the sound, excitement and emotion of three decades of hits from class rock band Chicago’s hey-day. The tribute comes to the Gallo Center, sponsored by Modesto Rotary.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$55.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Tracy Byrd 2017 (4).jpg
Gallo Center for the Arts


Country sounds

Country music singer Tracy Byrd brings his hits to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Considered something of a maverick in the country music industry, Byrd has held to his own creative vision. He’s notched 30 hit singles during his career, including “Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

IMG_IMG_MSO_-_Lockington_3_1_BQEGRHLK_L420678243 (1).JPG
Modesto Symphony Orchestra conductor David Lockington
Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Tchaikovsky, Mozart, more

The Modesto Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Norman and others in its next classics concert. Led by Conductor David Lockington, the program will feature performances by Mattew Ennis, saxophone; Jonathan Altman, violin; Madeline Olsen, harp; and Andrew Grishaw, viola.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$94

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Pat Clark

Pat Clark covers entertainment and other stories for The Modesto Bee. She attended California State University, Stanislaus, and grew up in Modesto.

  Comments  