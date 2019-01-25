Tracy Byrd, photo exhibits, Modesto Symphony top the region’s entertainment options

Photographs of Nepal
The Carnegie Arts Center present the exhibition “Learning To Breathe: Photographs of Nepal” by Michael J. Costa in the Lobby Galleries beginning on Feb. 6. Costa made the trek to the Mt. Everest Base Camp in 2016 and one year later returned to Nepal to explore the wonders of Annapurna and the Nagarkot region with his camera.
WHEN: Wednesdays–Sundays 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Feb. 6-April 28.
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: carnegieartsturlock.org
fotoMODESTO
The fotoMODESTO event takes over the walls at a variety of venues, mainly downtown and at McHenry Village, featuring several Modesto area photographers. The month-long celebration of the photographic arts goal is to expose the public to the photographic art form while spotlighting local talent. In addition to the exhibitions, a number of events related to photography will be held from artist receptions, photography classes, outings, lectures, presentations, photo walks, pop-up events and more.
WHEN: Feb. 5-March 1
WHERE: Exhibits throughout Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.fotomodesto.com
“Steel Magnolias”
Gallo Center Repertory Theatre presents the classic tale of “Steel Magnolias.” Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, it’s where all the ladies who are “anybody” have their hair done. Filled with repartee and humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy. John Mayer will direct for Gallo Rep.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$25
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Chicago Tribute
Beginnings: Music of Chicago brings musicians and vocalists who recreate the sound, excitement and emotion of three decades of hits from class rock band Chicago’s hey-day. The tribute comes to the Gallo Center, sponsored by Modesto Rotary.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$55.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Country sounds
Country music singer Tracy Byrd brings his hits to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Considered something of a maverick in the country music industry, Byrd has held to his own creative vision. He’s notched 30 hit singles during his career, including “Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Tchaikovsky, Mozart, more
The Modesto Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Norman and others in its next classics concert. Led by Conductor David Lockington, the program will feature performances by Mattew Ennis, saxophone; Jonathan Altman, violin; Madeline Olsen, harp; and Andrew Grishaw, viola.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$94
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
