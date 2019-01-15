What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
PABLO CRUISE ▪ Jan. 18
Classic rock band in benefit for Royal Family Kids' Camp. 8 p.m. $20-$55.
ANTHEM LIGHTS ▪ Jan. 19
Christian pop vocal group. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
PAQUITA LA DEL BARRIO ▪ Jan. 20
Mexican singer of rancheras and other Mexican styles. 4 p.m. $59-$119.
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Jan. 22-23
Touring production of the classic family musical. 7 p.m. $39-$99.
ANITA RENFROE ▪ Jan. 24
Musical comedy. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
JIM CURRY ▪ Jan. 25
Tribute to th music of the late John Denver. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
MARCELLA ARGUELLO ▪ Jan. 25
Comedian and Modesto native. 8 p.m. $25-$35.
MODESTO CHAMBER GALA AWARDS ▪ Jan. 26
Recognizing outstanding businesses and individuals. 6 p.m. $100.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Jan. 26
Jan. 18 Valley Jazz Company; Jan. 19 Gary Gervase Blues Band; Jan. 23 Ashman and Davis and friends; Jan. 26 Craig and Dave; Thursdays, David Dow and friends jam session. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
FLEETWOOD MASK THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC ▪ Jan. 19
Tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org.
JESSE CHRISTIAN HENDRICKS ▪ Jan. 19
Guitarist. Part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum series. 6:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. www.redtiearts.org.
MIKE VAX WORKSHOP ▪ Jan. 22
Trumpet artist will hold a free workshop/clinic in the Modesto Junior College Recital Hall on Stoddard Avenue. This event is open to the public, 4-5:30 p.m.
JOURNEY REVISITED ▪ Jan. 26
Tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS” ▪ Through Jan. 24
Explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart, Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18. $9-$11.
FILM: “ZABARDAST” ▪ Jan. 19
Travel diary of Freeride expedition into the heart of the Karakoram range. 7 p.m. $11
FILM: “COOL HAND LUKE” ▪ Jan. 20
Modesto Film Society. Luke Jackson, a prisoner in a Southern chain gang, is tested by sadistic guards and other inmates. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “STAN AND OLLIE” ▪ Jan. 25-31
Portrait of the later years of Laurel & Hardy, one of the world's great comedy teams. $9-$11.
FILM: “THE LOST BOYS” ▪ Jan. 26
Teenage brothers move with their mother to a small town in Northern California where they meet the leader of a local gang of vampires. 9 p.m. $11.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“ON THE VERGE” ▪ Through Jan. 20
Eric Overmyer’s play is a romping meditation on the outer and inner frontiers of the human condition. 8 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
“BULLSHOT CRUMMOND” ▪ Through Jan. 20
Playhouse Merced presents parody of a classic British detective movie. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. $10-$22. 209-725-8587.
“THE LION KING” ▪ Jan. 25-26
Hickman Honor Choir production. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. Hughson High Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave., Hughson. $5. 209-322-9719.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Feb. 1, “Abstracts and Valley Impressions.” Through January, works by featured member artist, Eva Hass. Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Feb. 7, “Passerine, works by Mariam Pakbaz”. Reception Jan. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Through March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
FAMILY FRIDAYS ▪ Jan. 25
Watercolor Wonders. Childran explore and experiment with watercolors. 7 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Jan. 18, ’60s Summer of Love; Jan. 19, Hipper Than Hip; Jan. 24, Undercover; Jan. 25, Briefcase Blues Band; Jan. 31, The Jones Gang. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Jan. 18, The Revolution, former Prince band; Feb. 22, Neal Schon’s Journey Through Time; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
COMEDY
FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Jan. 26
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. LUNCHEON ▪ Jan. 18
The King-Kennedy Board of Directors, Inc. and City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Department sponsor annual event with keynote speaker Jerimiah Williams. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 Martin Luther King Drive, Modesto. $20 donation.
M.P.P.A. MARINATED CRAB FEED DINNER/DANCE ▪ Jan. 19
All-you-can-eat marinated crab, pasta, salad, garlic bread, wine and soda. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom 432 6th St., Modesto. $55. For tickets call 209-505-3624.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAB FEED ▪ Jan. 19
Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual event with homemade clam chowder, cheesy pasta, Caesar salad, fresh baked rolls, dessert and fresh Dungeness crab; no-host wine and beer booth wity sodas and water. 5:30 p.m. Tuolumne Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Avenue, Tuolumne. $50. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org or 209-928-1616.
CRAB FEED ▪ Jan. 19
West Modesto Community Collaborative offers crab, tri-tip, no-host bar, music, auctions and more. 6:30 p.m. Veterans Foundation Event Hall, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $50. 209-522-6902.
CRAB FEED AND TRI-TIP DINNER ▪ Jan. 19
Crab, tri-tip, pasta, garlic bread, salad. 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $50. 209-537-6651.
M.P.P.A. CRAB CIOPPINO DINNER/DANCE ▪ Jan. 26
All-you-can-eat crab cioppino, salad, garlic bread, wine and soda. Dinner 4-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom 432 6th St., Modesto. $55. For Tickets call 209-505-3624.
SPAGHETTI DINNER ▪ Jan. 26
All-you-can-eat dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and punch or coffee to drink. Take-out dinners available. 4:30-7 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave. $8, $4 ages 5-12, free under age 5. 209-838-2792.
ODDS & ENDS
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Jan. 18
Annual members' slide show. Community members welcome. 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church,1341 College Ave. Modesto. Free. 209-300-4253
BLUE MASS ▪ Jan. 19
Honors first responders of Stanislaus County with a Mass and then lunch to follow. Public invited. 10 a.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Ave., Modesto. Free.
COMMUNITY NATURE WALK ▪ Jan. 19
Audubon and Sierra Clubs lead 2-mile walk along the Tuolumne River at River Bluff Park, Ceres. Meet at parking lot near the concession stand/restrooms. Hatch Road east of Mitchell Road. Rain cancels. 209-300-4253
HEART OF THE VALLEY QUILT AND TEXTILES SHOW ▪ Jan. 19-20
Country Crossroad Quilters event features quilters Barbara Grandon and Anita Hay. With quilts, demonstrations, prizes, more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 20. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. $8, free under age 12. www.countrycrossroadsquilters.com.
WHIST CARD PARTY ▪ Jan. 21
The Brotherhood of St Anthony invites the public to event. 1 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church Hall, 8th and K streets, Modesto. $3 to play.
MODESTO AREA PARTNERS IN SCIENCE PROGRAMS ▪ Jan. 25
Ian C. Faloona (UCDavis) will speak on “Agriculture is a Major Source of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Pollution in California.” Ian’s research group investigates how trace gas emissions in marine and terrestrial boundary layers mix, disperse, and ultimately influence the Earth's climate. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132. Free.
SWAP MEET ▪ Jan. 26-27
The Modesto Area A’s 53rd annual meet with Model A Ford, antique, classic cars, vintage auto items. 7a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 ($10), 7a.m.-3 p.m. ($5) Jan. 27. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. www.turlockswapmeet.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. Noon-6 p.m. second Sundays; noon to 6 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW AUDITIONS ▪ Jan. 24-25
Applications due Jan. 18 for Turlock Community Theatre talent show competition and fundraiser. 5 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 Canal Drive.
