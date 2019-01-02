What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
BROADWAY DREAMS ▪ Jan. 5
Gallo Center is partnering with the Broadway Dreams Foundation for performance training intensive that connects entertainment professionals with aspiring young artists. The program culminates with this showcase finale, “The Hits Reimagined.” 7 p.m. $15-$35.
NOTRE DAME GLEE CLUB ▪ Jan. 6
Signature a cappella blend of classical and popular music for men's voices. 7 p.m. $15.
ELVIS & ME: PRISCILLA PRESLEY ▪ Jan. 11
The original first lady of rock ’n’ roll tells about her teenage years, being romanced by Elvis, their marriage and life inside the gates of Graceland. 8 p.m. $29-$79.
ITZHAK PERLMAN ▪ Jan. 12
Reigning virtuoso of the violin. 8 p.m. Sold out.
J. COLEMAN & M. TAYLOR ▪ Jan. 13
Modesto Community Concert Association program with guitarist Meagan Taylor and pianist Jason Coleman. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
ZZ TOP ▪ Jan. 15
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays and Fridays, Sandy Maule. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Jan. 26
Jan. 4, Bourbon Street Blues; Jan. 5, Gordon Kennedy and the Symphonics; Jan. 7, Blue Monday with Eric Bensen and the Ultra Lounge band; Jan. 8, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener and the open mic; Jan. 11 David Dow and friends; Jan. 12, Modesto All Stars; Jan. 17 Modesto Downtown Art Walk; Jan. 18 Valley Jazz Company; Jan. 19 Gary Gervase Blues Band; Jan. 23 Ashman and Davis and friends; Jan. 26 Craig and Dave; Thursdays, David Dow and friends Jam session. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
SOLO PIPING COMPETITION ▪ Jan. 5
Fourth annual Piping at the Mansion competition presented by the St. Andrews Society of Modesto. 1 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 1402 I St., Modesto. $20. www.standrewsmodesto.org.
THE QUITTERS ▪ Jan. 12
Guitar duo. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $17-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
REDWOOD TANGO ENSEMBLE ▪ Jan. 13
Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
JOHN MCCUTCHEON CONCERT ▪ Jan. 15
Six-time Grammy-nominated folk musician performs benefit concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center. 7 p.m. Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave. $10-$23. mccutcheonmodesto2019.brownpapertickets.com
FLEETWOOD MASK THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC ▪ Jan. 19
Tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org.
JESSE CHRISTIAN HENDRICKS ▪ Jan. 19
Guitarist. Part of the Red Tie Arts Winter Nights at the Museum series. 6:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. www.redtiearts.org.
MIKE VAX WORKSHOP ▪ Jan. 22
Trumpet artist will hold a free workshop/clinic in the Modesto Junior College Recital Hall on Stoddard Avenue. This event is open to the public, 4-5:30 p.m.
JOURNEY REVISITED ▪ Jan. 26
Tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
CHRISTINE CAPSUTO ▪ Feb. 10
Valentine concert and tea. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $35. sundaysatcbs.com.
PETER CETERA ▪ Feb. 12
Classic pop singer Peter Cetera. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $79-$119. www.turlocktheatre.org.
VOENA ▪ March 10
Children’s chorus. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW ▪ April 6
6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20 www.turlocktheatre.org
INCENDIO ▪ March 10
Flamenco jazz. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE FAVOURITE” ▪ Through Jan. 10
Early 18th century England is at war with the French. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. $8.
FILM: “LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE” ▪ Jan. 6
Romantic fable follows a young women who discovers that her cooking may have taken on magical powers. 1 p.m. $8.
FILM: “MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS” ▪ Jan. 11-24
Explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart, Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18. $8.
FILM: “COOL HAND LUKE” ▪ Jan. 20
Modesto Film Society. Luke Jackson, a prisoner in a Southern chain gang, is tested by sadistic guards and other inmates. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
ON THE VERGE ▪ Jan. 11
Eric Overmyer’s play is a romping meditation on the outer and inner frontiers of the human condition. 8 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff. Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Feb. 1, “Abstracts and Valley Impressions.” Through January, works by featured member artist, Eva Hass. Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DELICATO FAMILY VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Feb. 2-22, Dorothy Indelicato Fine Art Show. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. 12001 South Highway 99, Manteca.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Jan. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
TREWIN FRAMERY ▪ 209-818-6004
Through Jan. 7, “Pursuit of Light X” by Chella. Reception 5-8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5170 Pentecost Drive, Suite 1, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
“VALLEY FOCUS” ▪ Jan. 9-March 17
Works by Cheryl Barnett & Dan Petersen in the Ferrari Gallery. $5 general admission. Reception for the artists Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Jan. 4, Night Moves; Jan. 5, Clean Slate; Jan. 10, Lucky Cuzn; Jan 11, Neon Players; Jan. 12, Fresh; Jan. 17, Harvest Gold; Jan. 18, ’60s Summer of Love; Jan. 19, Hipper Than Hip. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Jan. 26
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
M.P.P.A. MARINATED CRAB FEED DINNER/DANCE ▪ Jan. 19
All-you-can-eat marinated crab, clam chowder, salad, garlic bread, wine and soda. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom 432 6th St., Modesto. $55. For tickets call 209-505-3624.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAB FEED ▪ Jan. 19
Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual event with homemade clam chowder, cheesy pasta, Caesar salad, fresh baked rolls, dessert and fresh Dungeness crab; no-host wine and beer booth wity sodas and water. 5:30 p.m. Tuolumne Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Avenue, Tuolumne. $50. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org or 209-928-1616.
CRAB FEED ▪ Jan. 19
West Modesto Community Collaborative offers crab, tri-tip, no-host bar, music, auctions and more. 6:30 p.m. Veterans Foundation Event Hall, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $50. 209-522-6902.
CRAB FEED AND TRI-TIP DINNER ▪ Jan. 19
Crab, tri-tip, pasta, garlic bread, salad. 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $50. 209-537-6651.
M.P.P.A. CRAB CIOPPINO DINNER/DANCE ▪ Jan. 26
All-you-can-eat crab cioppino, salad, garlic bread, wine and soda. Dinner 4-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom 432 6th St., Modesto. $55. For Tickets call 209-505-3624.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-848-2231.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Scout Hall 4717 Elm St., Denair. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Jan. 8
Following the business meeting the guild will have a holiday sale of gift items handmade by its members. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers in Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Jan. 12
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting – anything fiber related. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library in Sonora. Visitors are welcome. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments