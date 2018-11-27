What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
HOLIDAY POPS ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday program. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m Saturday. $39-$71.
“THE NUTCRACKER” ▪ Dec. 7-16
Central West Ballet’s traditional holiday story. 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 15-16. $20-$55.
“TINY TIM’S CHRISTMAS CAROL” ▪ Dec. 7-9
Gallo Repertory Theater production finds Tiny Tim hatching a plan to get his father home for Christmas day. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 3 p.m. Dec. 8-9. $10-$15
“THE NUTCRACKER IN JAZZ” ▪ Dec. 13
Central West Ballet’s jazzy twist on the tradition ballet. 7:30 p.m. $$25-$75.
OPUS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE ▪ Dec. 13
Modesto’s handbell choir. 7:30 p.m. $8-$15.
A VERY CHORAL CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 14-15
Six local choirs performing holiday favorites. 7:30 p.m. $8-$15.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Dec. 13
Nov. 30, Mark Macsenti & the Taillights; Dec. 1, Funstrummers Ukulele Band; Dec. 6, open jam with David Dow; Dec. 7, Gottschalk Music's Annual Christmas Sampler; Dec. 8-9, GK Music-recital, Dec. 10, Blue Monday; Dec. 11, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener & MoSt; Dec. 13 open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
OAKTOWN GOLD ▪ Nov. 30
6-9 p.m. Turlock Golf and Country Club, 0532 Golf Link Road. 209-634-5471.
ASSYRIAN WOMEN’S VOCAL CONCERT ▪ Dec. 1
The Assyrian Arts Institute presents nine classical trained vocalists from different parts of the world. Arrangements will include Christmas chorals to songs in the Aramaic language. 5-6:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.assyrianartsinstitute.org.
VOICES FOR THE KING ▪ Dec. 1
There will be a variety of Christmas-themed music and the audience will participate in singing Christmas carols. 7 p.m. at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Free.
MOUNTAIN MELODY WOMEN'S CHORUS ▪ Dec. 1-9
"A Nostalgic Christmas" program. Dec. 1 gala performance and champagne reception 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bank of Stockton 245 S. Main St., Angels Camp with a 7 p.m. performance at Bret Harte Theater, $120-$130. Dec. 7, 6 p.m., Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. Dec. 8, 3 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 1141 S Main St. Angels Camp. $10. Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m. Ayrael Vieux Vineyards, 1690 Monge Ranch Road, Douglas Flat. $10.
“HOME IS WHERE THE ART IS” ▪ Dec. 2
Opera Modesto concert ranging from Bach, Verdi and Puccini to musical theater. 2 p.m. Mistlin Art Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $$20-$50. 209-523-6426.
HANDEL'S "MESSIAH" ▪ Dec 2
Soloists include Joe Rykert, Noel Rykert La Rosa, Kelsi Schuller and Larry Dorman. 3 p.m. Immanuel Church, 517 Orange Ave., in Ripon. Freewill offering.
U.S. AIR FORCE BAND OF THE GOLDEN WEST HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ▪ Dec. 5
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7 p.m. Free. www.turlocktheatre.org
“MAKE THE YULETIDE BRIGHT” ▪ Dec. 7
Modesto Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. 7 p.m. Performing and Media Arts Center Auditorium on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $5-$6.
VOICES FOR THE KING ▪ Dec. 8
Christmas-themed music and the audience participation in singing Christmas carols. 7 p.m., Immanuel CRC, 517 Orange Ave, Ripon. A free will offering will be received for the Modesto Pregnancy Center.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “BOY ERASED” ▪ Through Dec. 6
The story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. $8.
FILM: “WARREN MILLER FILM TOUR: FACE OF WINTER NIGHT 2” ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Watch as the world’s best skiers and riders cover ground in some of the most legendary destinations. 7:30 p.m. $25.
THE STATE THEATRE BOOK CLUB PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL ▪ Dec. 4
1951 British adaptation, starring Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison and Mervyn Johns. 6:30 p.m. $8.
SINATRA AT THE STATE: A HOLIDAY TRADITION ▪ Dec. 6
Matt Henderson, Dave Halvorson and their “Pack” of entertainers. 2 p.m. Free.
FILM: “WILDLIFE” ▪ Dec. 7-21
A complex woman’s self-determination and self-involvement disrupts the values and expectations of a 1960s nuclear family. $8.
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR ▪ Dec. 7
With Barely Legal shadow casters. 11 p.m. $13.
THE ILL LIST 14: A POETRY SLAM INVITATIONAL ▪ Dec. 8
The highly anticipated and most prestigious Poetry slam featuring a fresh line-up of renowned spoken word artists, national and international slam poetry champions. Free speech event. 7:30 p.m. $25-$50.
FILM: “GREATER GLORY” ▪ Dec. 9
An impassioned group of men and women each make the decision to risk it all for family, faith and the very future of their country, as the film’s adventure unfolds against the long-hidden, true story of the 1920s Cristero War. $8
A CHRISTMAS WISH ▪ Dec. 14-16
Strut Performing Arts dance program. 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 2 p.m. Dec. 16. $25.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS” ▪ Through Dec. 9
Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park. $32-$47.
“WATCH ON THE RHINE” ▪ Through Dec. 2
Prospect Theater Project. Tribute to those struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe and the world. 8 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
“SPIDER’S WEB” ▪ Through Dec. 9
Modesto Junior College Theater Department presents the Agatha Christie mystery. 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 9 only. Little Theatre of the Performing Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College. $9-$11.
“HER BODY AND THE FALL” ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 16
Center Stage Conservatory presents the story of a man born in the occupation in World War II and how his trauma impacts his young daughter 40 years later in America. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 30-Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 9 and 16 (no show Dec. 2). Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“HOLIDAY JUKEBOX” ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 23
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Christmas production filled with holiday music. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March, landscape and portrait artwork of Carolyn Huff with reception during the Modesto Holiday Art Walk, 6-8 pm. Dec. 20. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Nov. 29, “The Place That Cannot Be”. Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
TREWIN FRAMERY ▪ 209-818-6004
Through Jan. 7, “Pursuit of Light X” by Chella. Reception 5-8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5170 Pentecost Drive, Suite 1, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Dec.2
Four regional poets present readings of original work, followed by an open mic session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
CARNEGIE MUSIC SERIES- A LITTLE BIG BAND HOLIDAY ▪ Dec. 11
Current and former Stan State jazz students and faculty perform holiday classics with a twist. Celebrate the holidays early with this little big band. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING: “SEARCHING FOR POSADA” ▪ Dec. 13
The untold story of Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada. 7:30-9 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY: HOLIDAY PAJAMA PARTY: COOKIES & “COCO” ▪ Dec. 14
Enjoy warm cocoa, cookies and popcorn and watch the Disney Pixar movie “Coco.” 7-8 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Nov. 30, Crossman Connection; Dec. 1, Audioboxx; Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, Best of the S.F. Comedy Competition; Dec. 7, Valley Fire; Dec. 8, The Wiz Kid; Dec. 14, Rebel Heart; Dec. 15, Gotcha Covered; Dec. 20, Guy Dossi Band; Dec. 21, Lacy J. Dalton; Dec. 22 Stompbox; Dec. 27 Jank Tones; Dec. 28, Superbad; Dec. 29, Left of Centre; Dec. 30, Night Fever; Dec. 31, Busta Groove New Year’s Eve Party ($10). 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
HOLIDAY
COLUMBIA LAMPLIGHT TOUR ▪ Nov. 30-Dec 1
“A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play while listening to snippets of the town’s happenings. Tours are every 15 minutes beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $15-$25, free age 8 and under. http://www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight.html.
NATIVITY FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 2
More than 300 nativity scenes from around the world will be on display with musical presentations by local groups. There also will be a live broadcast of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Festival open 7 to 9 p.m. Nov 30; 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto. Free. https://2018-modesto-nativity-festival.blogspot.com.
DICKENS FAIRE ▪ Dec. 1
Inside and outside McHenry Mansion will be decorated in Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.
ROCKIN’ HOLIDAY AND CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS ▪ Dec. 1
The annual Modesto holiday family-friendly extravaganza includes Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., from 8:30 to 11 a.m. before heading to the the Dickens Faire. The city’s holiday parade route runs through downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 14th and I streets. After, trees will be set aglow at Tenth Street Plaza. Then, stay for the kickoff the ongoing Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza in December that will feature lights, garland, retro decorations, music, local vendors and music. A Rockin’ Holidays tree will be lit after the parade. Call 209-577-5344.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & PARADE ▪ Dec. 1
The region’s largest nightly neighborhood display kicks off again as Ceres sets it Christmas Tree Lane aglow. A festival at Smyrna Park on Moffett Road begins the night at 5:30 p.m. featuring holiday activities, including crafts, pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa, letters to Santa, face painting and carnival games. At around 7:30 p.m., Christmas Tree Lane opens. Event is free; $1 for activities goes toward city-program scholarships. 209-538-5648.
DENAIR CHRISTMAS THREE LIGHTING ▪ Dec. 1
Refreshments and pictures with Santa will be available at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 p.m. outside Denair Gaslight Conservatory Theater, with refreshments, carols, Santa. The lighting will be followed at 7 p.m. by a Starmites Youth Performing Arts production of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”; tickets for the play are $8. 3908 N. Gratton Road. Other events free. denairgaslight.com.
ESCALON CHRISTMAS ON MAIN ▪ Dec. 1
The annual Parade of Lights in downtown Escalon begins at 5:30 p.m. Before and after, a vendor fair will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Main Street, Escalon. Free. www.escalonchamberofcommerce.org.
LATHROP CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS ▪ Dec. 1-8
Dec. 1 breakfast with Santa ($10 in advance only) at 9 a.m. with the community tree lighting at 6 p.m., both at Lathrop Community Center. On Dec. 8, a Christmas Parade will march starting at Fifth and J streets at 11 a.m. 209-941-7370.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Dec. 1
Featuring several vendors with homemade and other items. Homemade lunch and other treats available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-537-6651.
CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE ▪ Dec. 1
Bethany Christian Services Guild event with handmade gifts, decor, baked goods, poinsettias, more. Brunch also available. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Almond Valley Christian Reformed Church, 333 S. Wilma, Ripon. 209-577-4341.
CHRISTMAS TEA ▪ Dec. 4
Two seatings, 11:30 a.m. (sold out) and 1:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, corner of 15th and I streets, Modesto. Reservations required, $30. 209-522-1739.
TURLOCK DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS PARADE ▪ Dec. 7
The city’s 40th annual lighted parade along historic Main Street beginning at Canal Drive begins at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Rolling Through The Decades.” Holiday music and vendors will be set up on Main Street before the parade starting at 4 p.m., and downtown stores will be open. 209-668-5594.
LIVINGSTON LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE AND GIFT FAIR ▪ Dec. 7
A gift fair with Christmas carols, entertainment, holiday goodies and more on Main Street begins at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Court of Trees at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park and ends at D Street. www.livingstoncity.com.
MURPHYS OPEN HOUSE ▪ Dec. 7
An old-fashioned celebration in the foothills community features a holiday parade. Also planned are treats and local wines with musicians and carolers filling Main Street with sounds of the seasons. Santa arrives in the parade to take photos with children. Free. 5-8 p.m. www.visitmurphys.com.
A WATERFORD CHRISTMAS STORY ▪ Dec. 8
Waterford’s sixth annual lighted parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Moon Elementary School and ends at Waterford Museum where hot chocolate and photos with Santa will be available. 209-874-2328.
ARTSY FOLKS ▪ Dec. 8
Vintage and handmade holiday-styled boutique with gifts, decor, goodies and more to benefit Interfaith Ministries and Feed Modesto. Noon-6 p.m. One Church, 2361 Scenic Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-572-3117.
CANDLELIGHT TOURS ▪ Dec. 14-16
Tour the holiday decorated historic McHenry Mansion by candle and gas light as docents answer questions with musicians playing holiday music. Dessert included. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $5, purchase at the Mansion Gift Store.
LIVE NATIVITY ▪ Dec. 14-16
Community Event with complimentary refreshments. Reenactments every half-hour from 7-8:30 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave. Free. www.modestofm.org.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW ▪ Dec. 1-2
San Joaquin Valley Toy Train Operators. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $7, free ages 12 and under. 209-479-4432.
AAUW OF SONORA HOME TOUR ▪ Dec. 1
Tour four unique homes from noon to 4 p.m. Tea, boutique, drawing noon- 5 p.m. $25, tickets at Mountain Bookshop, Joan’s Boutique, Sonora Lumber or by calling 209-533-0455.
MODESTO GARDEN CLUB HOLIDAY TABLE VIEWING ▪ Dec. 3
Modesto Garden Club presents more than 30 tables decorated by garden club members in holiday themes. 1-7 p.m. Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road, Modesto. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. 209-523-1420.
THE 1986 CHERNOBYL MELTDOWN AND CONSEQUENCES ▪ Dec. 7
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Sergei Samborski. 6 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Dec. 8
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting – anything fiber related. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library in Sonora. Visitors are welcome. www.mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Dec. 11
Following the business meeting the guild will have a holiday sale of gift items handmade by its members. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers in Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
AUDITIONS FOR "HONK JR." ▪ Dec. 3-6
Turlock Community Theatre auditions for ages 8-14. Audition workshop Dec. 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Auditions Dec. 4 or Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre. 209-632-3308.
