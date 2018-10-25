Opera Modesto to celebrate 35 years, honor late founder at Gallo Center gala

Opera Modesto will fly high to celebrate its 35th anniversary as a company, its new name and new general and artistic director.
Formerly Townsend Opera and originally Townsend Opera Players, Opera Modesto changed its name again earlier this year and opera singer Roy Stevens took over the helm. The company was founded in 1983 by the late Erik Buck Townsend, who died in 2008.
The 35th Anniversary Gala Concert will be held Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The event stars Nikola Printz, an opera singer and aerial trapeze artist who will be suspended over the stage to perform an aria during the production, according to a press release.
Joining Printz for the program will be Christopher Bengochea, Liisa Davila and Donn Bradley from OM’s planned May production of Bizet’s “Carmen.” In addition, Modesto-based opera singer Annalisa Winberg joins Stevens, along with California State University, Stanislaus, professor of voice Joseph Wiggett.
Supporting the soloists will be the OM orchestra, directed by Ryan Murray, according to the release, along with a large chorus led by Chorus Master Davila. Rounding out the program will be 21 teen participants from Opera Modesto’s Summer Opera Institute, as well as a pas de deux by Brian Harris and Morgan Turner of The Dance Factory.
The concert will feature famous opera tunes, including “Nessun dorma” from “Turandot,” “La donna e’ mobile” from “Rigoletto,” The Barcarolle from “The Tales of Hoffman” and the Intermezzo from “Cavalleria Rusticana,” among others, by composers such as Puccini, Verdi, Bizet, Johann Strauss, Offenbach, Mascagni and Leoncavallo.
Townsend’s memory and accomplishments will be honored with a tribute, and his widow, Erika Townsend, will formally introduce Opera Modesto’s new name.
Stevens said in the press release that he’s particularly pleased about the featured participation of San Francisco-based mezzo-soprano Printz, who will lead the company’s upcoming production of “Carmen.”
“Nikola is a remarkable and fearless performer,” he said in the release. “We planned to bring a performer for the title role of Carmen from New York, but when we experienced Nikola’s exciting voice and performing skills, we changed our minds on the spot. Not only is she a fantastic actress, cabaret singer and opera singer, but she is also an aerial trapeze artist.”
Stevens said one of the highlights of the gala program will feature Printz suspended from the ceiling of the Gallo Center’s Foster Theater on an aerial trapeze, singing a famous Viennese Operetta aria. Printz also will join the Gala Chorus for a preview of the “Habanera” scene from “Carmen,” as well as performing the Flower Duet from “Lakme” with soprano Davila.
After the performance audience members and performers are invited to join the entire company in the Gallo Center lobby for a complimentary reception.
Opera Modesto Anniversary Gala
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $49-$79
ONLINE: galloarts.org
