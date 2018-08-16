What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
JEKYLL & HYDE ▪ Through Aug. 19
Modesto Performing Arts production of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic thriller. $19-$35.
CESAR MILLAN ▪ Aug. 17
Original host of the "Dog Whisperer" series and star of "Cesar Millan's Dog Nation" 7 p.m. $49-$125.
SWON BROTHERS ▪ Aug. 18
Country music. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
RAMON AYALA ▪ Aug. 19
“The Accordion King.” 4 p.m. $49-$99.
ALOHA HAWAII LIVE ▪ Aug. 25
Hawaiian music and entertainment. 7 p.m. $39.
THE UNDEPORTABLES ▪ Aug. 25
Latino comedians Jesus Sepulveda, Jose Sarduy, and Jerry Garcia. 7:30 p.m. $19-$39.
MJ LIVE ▪ Aug. 30
Michael Jackson tribute. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
THE SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKS ▪ Aug. 31
All-female comedy team. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Nov. 18
Aug. 19, JassTown Revelators Tribute Band; Sept. 16, Richie Blue Band; Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 23
Aug. 17, Allison Ruiz — Sincerely, Allison; Aug. 18, Ernie Bucio's Little Big Band; Aug. 21, Modesto Unplugged World Music Jam; Aug. 22 Paint with Kate; Aug. 23 open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Aug. 26
Aug. 19 Doug, Marirose and Patty Reunion; Aug. 26, Tea. 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. 1202 J St. Modesto
FUSEBOX ▪ Aug 18
AC/DC tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
CLEARWATER REVISITED ▪ Aug. 19
With American. 6:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $45-$300.
AMY GRANT ▪ Aug. 24
Grammy-winning crossover Christian artist with Tim Timmons in grand opening concert for the new Fruit Yard Amphitheater. 7 p.m. 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $33 general admission lawn seating, $45-$75 for reserved. www.thefruityardevents.com.
ANTSY MCCLAIN AND THE TRAILER PARK TROUBADOURS ▪ Aug 25
Music and humor. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & BUSH ▪ Aug. 31
With The Cult. 7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$360.
SLIM MAN ▪ Sept. 1
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “DON'T WORRY, HE WON'T GET FAR ON FOOT” ▪ Aug. 17-23
John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) has a lust for life, a talent for off-color jokes, and a drinking problem. $8-$10.
FILM: “CAROUSEL” ▪ Aug. 19
Modesto Film Society presents 1956 film adapted form Rogers and Hammerstein musical. Gordon MacRae stars as shifty carnival barker Billy Bigelow who falls in love with factory girl Julie Jordan (Shirley Jones). After his death, Billy is able to redeem his life’s wrongs by offering his unhappy teen daughter a star stolen from the sky, reassuring her that she never walks alone. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING” ▪ Aug. 23
Frodo and Sam, led by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission toward the fires of Mount Doom in order to destroy the One Ring, in the final battle for Middle-earth. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “EIGHTH GRADE” ▪ Aug. 24-30
Before she begins high school, Thirteen-year-old Kayla must make through the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year. $8.
FILM: “PUZZLE” ▪ Aug. 24-30
When Agnes discovers her love for jigsaw puzzles, her life unfolds in ways that were previously unimaginable. Now in her early 40s, Agnes relizes that she has never ventured far from home. $8.
ALEX LUCERO & LIVE AGAIN WITH THE JOINT CHIEFS ▪ Aug. 25
Band influenced by R&B and soul of the 1960s and ‘70s. 8 p.m. $30.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“PAGEANT” ▪ Through Aug. 19
Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 13-Aug. 19. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $32 to $47. www.SierraRep.org
“SEEING RED: A TIME-TRAVELING MUSICAL” ▪ Sept. 6
San Francisco Mime Troupe. 6:30 p.m. Applegate Community Park, Open Air Theatre, Merced. Free.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Aug. 14-Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Sept. 20, Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Through Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Aug. 24
Print Mania, design and print your own masterpieces and see a printing press in action. 7-8 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Aug. 19, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Aug. 18, Smokey Robinson; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul; Sept. 15, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Gin Blossoms, Tonic. Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 17, Bobby Zoppi & the Corduroys; Aug. 18, Fresh; Aug. 23, California Creedence; Aug. 24, Uptown Funk; Aug. 25, Arizona Jones; Aug. 30, Harvey Gold; Aug. 31, Night Moves. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
GOLD & OUTDOOR FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 18-19
Gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $7, free age 12 and under. www.deltagolddiggers.com.
TASTE OF OAKDALE ▪ Aug. 28
Food, drink and more. 5-8 p.m. Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. $25 advance; $35 door. 209-847-2244.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-16
The 53rd annual event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Take-out meals available at drive-up window and shuttles available from Panera parking lot. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12. www.goannunciation.org.
FILM
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS ▪ Aug. 17-Sept. 21
City of Modesto presents family friendly movies under the stars on Friday evenings. Aug 17, “Cars 3”; Aug 24, “Emoji Movie”; Aug 31, “Despicable Me 3”; Sept 7, “Deep Under Pressure”; Sept 14, “The Lego Ninjago Movie”; Sept 21, “Coco.” Movies begin at dusk. Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto. Free. Movies subject to change; to verify movie titles and dates, call 209-577-5344.
FOOD & FUN
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ODDS & ENDS
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Aug. 18
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment and solve a historical case during the interactive event. 10 a.m. Space limited, reservations recommended. Columbia State Historic Park. $5 adults, $1 children. www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.
TURLOCK ANIME COMIC CON ▪ Sept. 3
Comic con and cosplay. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $7, free age 12 and under.
TALENT
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Sept. 16
Entries accepted for Carnegie Art Center juried exhibition celebrating contemporary. Artists can enter up to six works; entry fee $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761
