What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
JEKYLL & HYDE ▪ Aug. 11-19
Modesto Performing Arts production of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic thriller. $19-$35.
PATTON OSWALT ▪ Aug. 11
Comedian. 8 p.m. $39-$99.
CESAR MILLAN ▪ Aug. 17
Original host of the "Dog Whisperer" series and star of "Cesar Millan's Dog Nation" 7 p.m. $49-$125.
SWON BROTHERS ▪ Aug. 18
Country music. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
RAMON AYALA ▪ Aug. 19
“The Accordion King.” 4 p.m. $49-$99.
ALOHA HAWAII LIVE ▪ Aug. 25
Hawaiian music and entertainment. 7 p.m. $39.
THE UNDEPORTABLES ▪ Aug. 25
Latino comedians Jesus Sepulveda, Jose Sarduy, and Jerry Garcia. 7:30 p.m. $19-$39.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road✔, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Aug. 19, JassTown Revelators Tribute Band; Sept. 16, Richie Blue Band; Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 23
Aug. 10, Valley Jazz Company; Aug. 11, Bourbon Street Blues Band; Aug. 13, Blue Monday; Aug. 14, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener & MoSt; Aug. 16 open jam with David Dow; Aug. 18, Ernie Bucio's Little Big Band; Aug. 21, Modesto Unplugged World Music Jam; Aug. 22 Paint with Kate; Aug. 23 open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Aug. 26
Aug. 12; Nathan Ignacio, Aug. 19 Doug, Marirose and Patty Reunion; Aug. 26, Tea. 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. 1202 J St. Modesto
ROB ELY – ELVIS THROUGH THE YEARS ▪ Aug 11
Elvis tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
FUSEBOX ▪ Aug 18
AC/DC tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
CLEARWATER REVISITED ▪ Aug. 19
With American. 6:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $45-$300.
AMY GRANT ▪ Aug. 24
Grammy-winning crossover Christian artist with Tim Timmons in grand opening concert for the new Fruit Yard Amphitheater. 7 p.m. 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $33 general admission lawn seating, $45-$75 for reserved. www.thefruityardevents.com.
ANTSY MCCLAIN AND THE TRAILER PARK TROUBADOURS ▪ Aug 25
Music and humor. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & BUSH ▪ Aug. 31
With The Cult. 7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$360.
SLIM MAN ▪ Sept. 1
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS” ▪ Aug. 10
When three strangers are reunited as long-lost identical triplets, their lives become a global sensation. $8-$10.
FILM: “LEAVE NO TRACE” ▪ Aug. 10
Will and his teenage daughter have been living off the grid in the forests for years. They’re lives are quickly changed when they get put into social services. $8-$10.
FILM: “DON'T WORRY, HE WON'T GET FAR ON FOOT” ▪ Aug. 17
John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) has a lust for life, a talent for off-color jokes, and a drinking problem. $8-$10.
FILM: “CAROUSEL” ▪ Aug. 19
Modesto Film Society presents 1956 film adapted form Rogers and Hammerstein musical. Gordon MacRae stars as shifty carnival barker Billy Bigelow who falls in love with factory girl Julie Jordan (Shirley Jones). After his death, Billy is able to redeem his life’s wrongs by offering his unhappy teen daughter a star stolen from the sky, reassuring her that she never walks alone. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“PAGEANT” ▪ Through Aug. 19
Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. The twist to the onstage action? The lovely beauty pageant contestants will be played by men. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 13-Aug. 19. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $32 to $47. www.SierraRep.org
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Aug. 14-Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Through Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
ARTS SHOWCASE GALLERY TALK ▪ Aug. 12
Award-winning artists featured in the Carnegie Art Showcase exhibition will be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions in the gallery. 2-3 p.m. Free with gallery admission.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Aug. 24
Print Mania, design and print your own masterpieces and see a printing press in action. 7-8 p.m.
TACOS & TEQUILA ▪ Sept. 21
Fundraiser features a night of tequila tasting, Taco Truck Lager, margaritas, tacos, maker's tables and more to celebrate upcoming exhibition, “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press.” 6-10 p.m. $60.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Aug. 15, A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Aug. 10, Jeff Foxworthy Aug. 18, Smokey Robinson; Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins). Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 10, Neon Velvet; Aug. 11, Clean Slate; Aug. 16, Whiskey Dawn; Aug. 17, Bobby Zoppi & the Corduroys; Aug. 18, Fresh; Aug. 23, California Creedence; Aug. 24, Uptown Funk; Aug. 25, Arizona Jones; Aug. 30, Harvey Gold; Aug. 31, Night Moves. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
FAMILY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 11
Art, car show, international food, performances and more. 10 am.-3 p.m. King-Kennedy Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Modesto. Free. 209-688-7756.
MODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 12
Valley Music Institute presents this eighth annual event featuring more than 30 bands, including young students from the VMI program. Headliner will be Bay Area musician Shirlee Robertson Temper. Food, drink and vendors. 10 a.m. to dusk Graceada Park’s Mancini Bowl, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest.
GOLD & OUTDOOR FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 18-19
Gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $7, free age 12 and under. www.deltagolddiggers.com.
FOOD & FUN
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ODDS & ENDS
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Aug. 18
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment and solve a historical case during the interactive event. 10 a.m. Space limited, reservations recommended. Columbia State Historic Park. $5 adults, $1 children. www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Sept. 16
Entries accepted for Carnegie Art Center juried exhibition celebrating contemporary. Artists can enter up to six works; entry fee $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761
Comments