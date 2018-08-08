Entertainment

Need a laugh? Where to catch Jeff Foxworthy, other Modesto-area entertainment options

By Pat Clark

August 08, 2018 04:25 PM

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will play the Black Oak Casino on Friday, Aug. 5.
Jeff Foxworthy

Funnyman Jeff Foxworthy takes his stand-up routine to the Black Oak Casino in Tuolumne on Friday. Known for his blue-collar humor, Foxworthy has hosted or starred in five TV series and was also a part of one of the most successful comedy tours of all time, aptly titled The Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10,

WHERE: Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

TICKETS: $35-$225

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

Modstock Music Festival

Valley Music Institute presents its eighth annual event featuring more than 30 bands, including young students from the VMI program. Headlining the concert will be Bay Area musician Shirlee Robertson Temper. Food, drink and vendors also will be on hand for the daylong event.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to dusk Sunday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Graceada Park’s Mancini Bowl, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto.

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest

The Autumn Art Festival at the Mistlin Gallery runs Aug. 14-Oct. 6.
Central California Art Association

Autumn art

The Central California Art Association brings the Autumn Art Festival III to its Mistlin Gallery, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 14. The juried exhibit is a show of CCAA members and also a fundraiser for the gallery in downtown Modesto.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Aug. 14-Oct. 6

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: ccaagallery.org

Adam Estes, Enrique Vega, and Matt Mitchell in “Pageant.”
“Pageant”

Catch the hilarity at Sierra Rep’s Sonora Theatre as its production of the comedy “Pageant” continues. Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. The twist to the onstage action? The lovely beauty pageant contestants will be played by men.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Through Aug. 19

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora

TICKETS: $32 to $47; $25 opening weekend only

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

Patrons look works at the Chartreuse Muse Gallery during a past year’s Third Thursday Art Walk in downtown Modesto.
Art walk

The Third Thursday Art Walk returns to downtown Modesto on Aug. 16, with galleries and businesses opening their doors for the evening. Patrons can take a summer stroll through participating venues displaying art for exhibit and for sale. For locations, see modestoartwalk.com.

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16

WHERE: Downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: modestoartwalk.com

