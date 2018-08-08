Need a laugh? Where to catch Jeff Foxworthy, other Modesto-area entertainment options

Jeff Foxworthy
Funnyman Jeff Foxworthy takes his stand-up routine to the Black Oak Casino in Tuolumne on Friday. Known for his blue-collar humor, Foxworthy has hosted or starred in five TV series and was also a part of one of the most successful comedy tours of all time, aptly titled The Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10,
WHERE: Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
TICKETS: $35-$225
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Modstock Music Festival
Valley Music Institute presents its eighth annual event featuring more than 30 bands, including young students from the VMI program. Headlining the concert will be Bay Area musician Shirlee Robertson Temper. Food, drink and vendors also will be on hand for the daylong event.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to dusk Sunday, Aug. 12
WHERE: Graceada Park’s Mancini Bowl, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto.
ADMISSION: Free
Autumn art
The Central California Art Association brings the Autumn Art Festival III to its Mistlin Gallery, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 14. The juried exhibit is a show of CCAA members and also a fundraiser for the gallery in downtown Modesto.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Aug. 14-Oct. 6
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: ccaagallery.org
“Pageant”
Catch the hilarity at Sierra Rep’s Sonora Theatre as its production of the comedy “Pageant” continues. Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. The twist to the onstage action? The lovely beauty pageant contestants will be played by men.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Through Aug. 19
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora
TICKETS: $32 to $47; $25 opening weekend only
ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org
Art walk
The Third Thursday Art Walk returns to downtown Modesto on Aug. 16, with galleries and businesses opening their doors for the evening. Patrons can take a summer stroll through participating venues displaying art for exhibit and for sale. For locations, see modestoartwalk.com.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16
WHERE: Downtown Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: modestoartwalk.com
