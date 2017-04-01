Kaepernick still looking for NFL work ... because of vegan diet?

The Colin Kaepernick saga reached a new low this week.
It was reported that Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback seeking employment in the NFL, hasn’t been signed because teams are worried about his...wait for it...vegan diet. Never mind the fact that Tom Brady – yes, that Tom Brady – goes vegan for most of the year.
Yes, this is the tipping point about Kaepernick, the Pitman High graduate and NFL lightning rod for his kneel-down protests during the national anthem last fall. We can recite the reasons, some more legitimate than others, for why he’s job-hunting: Less than accurate passer, concerns about alienating fan-bases, injuries prompting three surgeries and lost weight after the 2015 seasons, asking for too much money befitting a potential backup, etc.
But pointing to his diet for not signing him? If so, Kaepernick should hold a press conference, order a steak and consume it on the podium. Following the NFL logic, he would be signed in about five minutes.
Let’s pause, gather our senses and think about it.
Kaepernick, 29, belongs among the NFL’s top 64 quarterbacks (two per team). He guided the 49ers to the brink of a Super Bowl title only four years ago. His teams have won four playoff games. While his skills supposedly have diminished over the last three seasons, he’s thrown 41 touchdowns against only 19 interceptions. His dropoff can be traced to a dramatic collapse in talent around him. At the very least, he deserves a fresh start.
From here, the vegan whispers come from a dark place. The NFL desperately seeks cover for keeping Kaepernick on the sidelines. He made enemies around the league last year for his protest against police violence and black oppression. Kaepernick was called a “traitor” by one general manager, and there are more than a few observers who think he’s being blackballed for his political activism.
Remember, the NFL wraps itself around the flag at every opportunity. Even its hallowed shield looks like the stars and stripes. Two years ago, the NFL returned about $700,000 of taxpayer money that was paid to 14 NFL teams for sponsored military tributes. It had been reported that the Department of Defense paid NFL teams $5.4 million in exchange for patriotic displays.
We hope you enjoyed all those jet flyovers and flag unfurling. You paid for them.
Look, those flyovers still give me a thrill, and I’ve watched too many to count. They signify power, national pride and simple love of country. We remember the heroes who’ve given their lives and those that fight for us to this minute. The nation never will forget their sacrifice. Those special feelings never should be part of a business transaction.
These are the choppy waters Kaepernick dove into last year. The NFL builds at least a portion of its brand on patriotism. Kaepernick sought a stage to inspire a national discussion as everyone stood at attention for the anthem. One can question the platform he chose but not his message.
Kaepernick risked it all – career, endorsements, image – for a legitimate cause. When he started, he was alone. Regardless of how you stand about him, he deserves a nod for trying to make a difference. He continues to work with community groups behind the scenes and has donated large sums of money. He helped to get Turkish airlines to fly a plane to Somalia for famine relief.
Does this sound like someone who should be blackballed by the NFL?
No one in the league wants to be attached to any collusion conspiracy. I doubt that’s happening. But there is evidence that some teams feel threatened by Kaepernick’s presence and are afraid to anger season ticket holders. The situation is radioactive. Even President Trump has tweeted in his opinion.
The teams that are hesitant should remember this: Winning outweighs everything. Fans who cursed Kaepernick six months ago would cheer him lustily if he throws four touchdown passes.
My hunch is that he’ll be signed later this month after the teams review their rosters post-draft. He’ll help the team that complements his skill-set. What doesn’t make sense, given the quality of QB play in the league, is that he still hasn’t been picked up.
The vegan argument proved the absurdity of it all.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments