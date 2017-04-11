Modesto area fishing report (4/12/17)

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted. Have a photo of a recent catch to share? Email it to sports@fresnobee.com with “fish photo” in the subject line.
Valley
Lake Don Pedro
“Bass fishing is outstanding with River2Sea Swavers or River2 Sea umbrella rigs,” Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said. “The bass are feeding up right now and busting on shad schools. Quality fish have been the rule with a 28-plus pound limit taking Saturday’s Future Pro Tour event. My brother Victor and I took 3rd with a limit at 20-plus pounds including a kicker at 7.91 pounds on a SWaver in kokanee pattern. We located a school busting on shad on the surface, and I was throwing the SWaver with Victor on an umbrella rig. The lake is mostly crystal clear with some locations of dingy water. The winners were reportedly working the beds, and they landed one over 11 pounds with another at 8.5 pounds. The trout and salmon bite is on the rise with the fish holding in the 25 to 30 feet level with heavy shad-patterned spoons or rolled shad.” Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing is running a special trip for fast-trolling heavy spoons on April 21. The lake continues to release water in order to prepare for the upcoming snowmelt. percent. Bond Flat Road remains closed indefinitely. All launch ramps are available at Don Pedro with the lake dropping to 804.05 feet in elevation and 84 percent. Call: Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Gary Vella (209) 652-7550
McClure Reservoir
The lake has excellent visibility with more than 10 feet of clarity, and bass fishing remains outstanding with the females already on the beds. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford reported a good bite with Pro Worms in 124p or 300 along with Berserk jigs or plastics on a shaky head. Reaction Innovation’s underspins or Zoom lizards are also effective. The larger females are holding off of secondary points, but the fish are in all stages of spawning. The lake is at 66 percent and 810.56 feet in elevation, and water releases will no longer be directed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the lake is at 67 percent of capacity or below. The launch ramps at Barretts Cove South and McClure Point are open. There will be several new opportunities at McClure this summer with the Barrett Cove Marina along with the café and store returning to its previous location on the northeast side of the lake. There is a new boat launch and parking area at McClure Point expected to open this spring.
McSwain Reservoir
There is minimal change at this impoundment with heavy flows running through the spillway of McSwain Dam from upstream Lake McClure. As a result, trout plants are currently on hold. The last plant was October 2016. There are small park-model rental cabins overlooking the lake that are currently under construction and slated to be open in the coming months. The Exchequer Bike Park will be opened with a constructed cross-country bike loop. Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534
New Melones
Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass fishing was the highlight over the past weekend with the Best Bass Tournament’s Mother Lode Circuit attracting 64 boats despite another large tournament at Don Pedro on the same date. Trout fishing is starting to pick up for trollers while kokanee are just around the corner. Catfish and crappie are filling out the bill in this rapidly filling reservoir. Kevin Cheek, tournament director for the Mother Lode, said, “It did everything but snow on Saturday as the temperature dropped 16 degrees by noon with the rain and hailstorm that moved through. We weighed in over 800 pounds of bass with Aaron and Aiden Cole taking first place at 21.63 pounds and a big fish over 8.29 pounds. The overall weight of the limits went down from mid-week where anglers pre-fishing were experiencing limits in the 25- to 30- pound range, but the weather had something to do with the decrease. The fish were found in both the shallows and in deeper water, and a little bit of everything seemed to be working.” John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “It has been a good spring to bass fish with many giant largemouth and spotted bass, but the conditions are changing daily, leading to indecisiveness on the part of the fish. They will move into the shallows when the water warms and then pull back into staging areas when the weather is cloudy and cold or when the lake rises. Weightless Senkos are a good option right now as they can be easily fished near grass and vegetation.” For rainbow trout, the holdovers are averaging 3-plus pounds, and as the water starts to warm up, they will start to head toward deeper and colder water. Bright colored lures are working best in fire tiger, orange or chartreuse at depths from 10 to 15 feet. Bank anglers are struggling as the rainbows have moved away from the shorelines. Liechty said, “The kokanee season is right around the corner and the first fish usually start show up in April. The lake is very full in comparison to the past few years. The kokanee will still associate to deep water on the main lake, and they should congregate from the dam area toward the spillway and the mouth of Angels Cove.” Catfishing is improving as the whiskerfish are moving into the shallows with the warmer water temperatures. Fishing frozen bait or a ball of nightcrawlers near rocks in the shallow flats near moving water are the top locations. For crappie, Liechty said, “This has been an extremely exceptional year for the crappie as many anglers are catching a bunch of large crappie on a variety of baits. The crappie can be found in creek channels and coves, and they absolutely thrive when the lake is lined with flooded grass. Tim O'Donnell has been using a Daiwa TD Minnow and a River2Sea Bottom Walker Swimbait for some massive slabs. New Melones Marina employee Matt Greenlee found a 10-pound bass floating near the surface after it tried to inhale a large crappie and was unsuccessful. He removed the crappie and released both fish back into the water.” New Melones continues to rise, and it has come up 4 feet this week to 1040.38 feet in elevation and 78 percent. The water is clearing up with good visibility. The Glory Hole, Angels Cove and Tuttletown launch ramps are all in the water, but the Tuttletown ramp is still not on the main ramp. Courtesy docks are available at all ramps. At Lake Tulloch, the Kerman Bass Club posted 10 limits totaling 126.64 pounds out of 11 team participants on Saturday with an average fish weighing 2.4 pounds. Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383
San Luis Reservoir
and O’Neill Forebay
Striper action continues to go from solid to tough depending on the day for both Valley and San Jose area fishermen frequenting the main San Luis Reservoir. Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle said, “Trollers are doing best at depths from 60 to 80 feet with P-Line Predator Minnows or Diawa SP Minnows in American Shad or something with a yellow from Dinosaur Point toward Portuguese Cove. The minnow bite has been fair with most boats mooching near the Trash Racks.” Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the bite has been variable, with some trollers doing well with up to 20 fish a few days ago – to a tough bite on Monday during the bright full moon. “ Some guys were reporting that they had some good numbers on Saturday and Sunday, but the bite turned off on Monday. We managed to get 12 fish up to 25 inches but we had to scratch hard to get those with several smaller grade fish in the mix. Between the wind, storms and full moon it’s been a day-to-day thing. One angler who did very well on Sunday came over to us – perplexed about the tough bite Monday.” George said. A few anglers were out on the lake during Saturday’s rainstorm, and they were working near Cottonwood Bay and near Fishermen’s Point with a larger grade of lineside found around the Bay of Pigs running umbrella rigs with small shad-patterned swimbaits at 15 to 50 feet.” The O’Neill Forebay has been producing stripers on jerkbaits, but the fish average from 16 to 21 inches while most of the fish on the Medieros side are undersized. Soaking live grass shrimp at Sunset produces a grade of stripers to 21 inches.” Clements of Coyote Bait confirmed the smaller grade of striper in the forebay, saying, “Pile worms or anchovies are best near Check 12, but most of the fish are undersized.” Wind condition information is available at (800) 805-4805, but there are reports that the wind conditions have been inaccurate recently. Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay Wind Conditions (800) 805-4805.
