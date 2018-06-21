Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for June 22, 2018

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and base-running lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BATTING AND CATCHING LESSONS Individual or group hitting and catching lessons. Contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
TRAVEL TEAM TRYOUTS Tri-County Tritons will hold tryouts for the 2018 summer season. Contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
STANISLAUS STATE All-Skills Camp designed for boys and girls ages 6 to 12. It’s July 16-19 at Warrior Baseball Field. For more information and to register, please visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160. Individual and group training available.
FUTURE STARS CAMP Future Stars Basketball Camp at Johansen High School gym. 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, through July 6. $15/day or $75/week. For more information or register for the camp email Allan Davis at Ajdavis34@gmail.com.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. The gym will also be holding sign-ups for the 2018 USA boxing team; must be a member of the gym to register. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of the Modesto PAL boxing club. The gym memberships are $150 per month for Adults; $100 kids, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. No experience needed. Call 209-529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
BOWLING
ADAPTIVE BOWLING The Society for Disabilities invites children and adults with disabilities to participate in this program on the first and third Thursday of each month. Each bowling session will be held at McHenry Bowl and pre-registration is required. Participants must bring an adult with them. Check in is at 3:30 p.m. and bowling starts promptly at 4 p.m. Call the society office at 209-524-3536, email Anthony@societyfordisabilities.org or visit www.societyfordisabilities.org to register.
EXERCISE
MAT PILATES Build core strength and improve flexibility and control muscle and breathing in a class that can be modified for any age and fitness level. Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes; . Call the Modesto Senior Center at 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 10th St., Suite 4400, or www.econnect.modestogov.com.
GROUP EXERCISE The Healthy Aging Association offers free Young At Heart group exercise classes for those 60 years and older all over Stanislaus County. Classes range from strength training and aerobics to Tai Chi. Call 209-525-4670 or visit HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
GENERAL
ARROWHEAD CLUB The Arrowhead Club will host a summer sports camp June 25-28, 8 a.m.-noon. The camp will cover: basketball, football, volleyball, baseball, soccer and softball. The camp will be at Turlock High School boys gym and the cost $100, includes T-Shirt. Lunches are not provided. For more information, visit the Arrowhead Club website at www.arrowheadclub.org.
MODESTO ARCHERY CLASSES Archery classes signups are now open for youth and their families. The Yahi Bowmen of Modesto will teach the fundamentals of archery. Next session is July 7 at Modesto Reservoir Archery Range, 18143 Reservoir Road. The day begins with 45 minutes of instruction, followed by hands-on archery activities such as equipment handling, shooting targets and safety. The day ends with a barbecue lunch. Open to youth and family members 8 years old and older. Fee is $30 per person, per session. Pre-registration is required in person at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth Street, 4th Floor, Suite 4400. Two waivers will need to be signed prior to class for entry into Modesto Reservoir. For more information or to registration call 209-577-5344 or visit modestogov.com/483/Activity-Guide.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENT Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers invites the community to its tournament benefiting the program. Cost is $150 per golfer, or $600 for a team of 4. Players will have an opportunity to win a car in the hole-in-one contest; plus raffle prizes, famous ball drop, closest-to-the-pin and more. Lunch and dinner will be served. Tournament will be hosted at Dio Rio Country Club, Monday, Oct. 15. For more information or to register contact Dashaun Winston at 510-714-3906.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in Modesto area. Training provided. Email rona722@comcast.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
NCOA OFFICIALS The NCOA is looking for individuals to officiate for 2018 high school football season. We will provide all training. Contact Frank Bispo at 209-918-9730 or email training@ncoafbsouth.org or visit ncoafbsouth.org or ncoa.arbitersports.com.
SOCCER
OPEN TRYOUTS The Oakdale Gunners 11U competitive team has tryouts for boys born between 2007-08. Tryouts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Bridle Ridge Estates Park, corner of Crane Road and Greger Street. Contact Miguel Sanchez 209-480-1373 or Hector Padilla 209-764-8974.
PRO SOCCER CAMPS The 9th Annual Pro Soccer Camp will be open to boys and girls ages 5-12. All skill levels welcome. The camp will be held at Ripon Mistlin Sports Complex July 23-27. Camp hours are: Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to Noon. For more information call 209-404-8012 or visit prosoccercamp.net.
STANISLAUS STATE Train with the Warriors during one of the boys and girls soccer youth camps this summer on either July 23-26 or Aug. 6-9. These camps are designed for boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 13 of all levels. For more information and to register, please visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
SOFTBALL
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? Call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
TENNIS
STANISLAUS STATE Basic instructions to little grippers ages 5½ to 8 and more advanced fundaments for juniors ages 8 to 18. Three different camp dates to choose from: July 9-12, July 16-19 or July 23-26. There is also a ladies camp on Wednesdays starting June 27. For more information and to register, please visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
TENNIS TOURNAMENTS Friendly tennis tournaments to be held once a month at the Modesto Junior College courts, unless unavailable. Singles and Doubles play. U.S.T.A. player ranking 3.5 to 4.0 and beginners welcome. Open to men and women. Tournaments are two hours, summer hours: 8 to 10 a.m. and 9 to 11 a.m. rest of the year. For more information and location of tournament contact David Shirk at 209-521-1840.
VOLLEYBALL
SUMMER CLINICS AND CAMPS Pulse Volleyball Club announces its summer clinics and camps. All clinics and camps are held at Big Valley Christian School. Clinic dates: July 8 and July 15, 1 to 3 p.m., for grades 3-8; 3:30-5:30 p.m. for grades 8-12. Cost is $25 per players. Camps dates and divisions: Elite Camp, July 12-13, 1 to 6 p.m. for grades 8-12 grades and 8th graders with club experience, cost is $110 per player. For more information visit www.pulsevolleyballclub.com, go to "camps/clinics" drop down menu, the registration form is available there; Contact Adrienne Beltrami at email ueckeradrienne@hotmail.com.
STANISLAUS STATE Join the Warriors inside Ed & Bertha Fitzpatrick Arena this summer during one of the four different camps offered to boys and girls ages 3 to 18 of all skill levels: All-Skills Camp (July 16-19 or July 23-26), Little Warriors (July 16-18), and Elite Camp (July 20-22). For more information and to register, please visit WarriorAthleticsCamps.com.
WATER POLO
MODESTO/STANISLAUS Modesto/Stanislaus Water Polo will be taking pre-high school sign-ups. Practices Mondays through Thursday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Johansen High School. Through the end of July, practice is as follows: boys and pre-high school at Johansen from 7-9:30 a.m., girls at Downey from 7-9:30 a.m. Both are Monday through Thursday. Contact Brent Bohlender at Bbrentpolo@aol.com or visit ms.aquanite.com.
