Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for April 19, 2018

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BATTING AND CATCHING LESSONS Individual or group hitting and catching lessons. Contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
TRAVEL TEAM TRYOUTS Tri-County Tritons will hold tryouts for the 2017-18 fall season. Contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
TRI-COUNTY TRITONS Tri-County Tritons will hold a free catchers camp. Contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
JR. GIANTS The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department announces its 2018 Junior Giant League on-line registration for girls and boys ages 5-13. Coaches and players can register at gojrgiants.org. For those who need internet access, visit Maddux Youth Center at 615 Sierra Dr. Modesto, Monday-Thursday, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The eight-week, non-competitive baseball program focuses on the fundamentals of baseball through the “Junior Giants’ four Bases of Character”. The program is free and play begins, Monday, June 11. For more information, contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160.
MODESTO MAGIC The Modesto Magic have opened sign-ups for their spring league through Saturday, April 28, or until full. The league will be open to boys ages 4 to fourth grade and girls ages 4 to high school. Games are played on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $130 including a uniform or $110 if you already have a uniform. Discounts offered for siblings. For more information or to register, visit modestomagic.com. For all other questions contact Stan Silva 209-765-5107 or email ssilva1920@aol.com.
YOUTH SUMMER TRAINING The Central Valley Hornets are registering for their summer training program. The youth basketball player will train and play games for five weeks. The summer training sessions run through Saturday, June 16 to July 1, at Big Valley Christian High School. Training and games all in one day. Professional trainers will be provided at every session. Cost is $90 per player or $105 for returning players with uniform. Space is limited; registering early is encouraged. Contact the Central Valley Hornets’ directors at 209-545-3138, email centralvalleyhornets
@yahoo.com or visit cvhornets.com.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. The gym will also be holding sign-ups for the 2018 USA boxing team; must be a member of the gym to register. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of the Modesto PAL boxing club. The gym memberships are $125 per month, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. Call 209-529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
BOWLING
ADAPTIVE BOWLING The Society for Disabilities invites children and adults with disabilities to participate in this program on the first and third Thursday of each month. Each bowling session will be held at McHenry Bowl and pre-registration is required. Participants must bring an adult with them. Check in is at 3:30 p.m. and bowling starts promptly at 4 p.m. Call the society office at 209-524-3536, email Anthony@societyfordisabilities.org or visit www.societyfordisabilities.org to register.
EXERCISE
MAT PILATES Build core strength and improve flexibility in a class that can be modified for any age and fitness level. Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes; 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 10th St., Suite 4400, or www.econnect.
GROUP EXERCISE The Healthy Aging Association offers free Young At Heart group exercise classes for those 60 years and older all over Stanislaus County. Classes range from strength training and aerobics to Tai Chi. Call 209-525-4670 or visit HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
GENERAL
RECREATION LEADERS The city of Livingston is looking for recreation leaders to work in its summer day camp program at Campus Park School. This is a part-time/temporary position from June 1 to Aug. 10. They are looking for positive, enthusiastic people age 14 or older who enjoy working with children. Swimming is a plus. Activities being taught are sports, arts-n-crafts, cooking, science experiments and more. Applications can be picked up at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St. Deadline is Tuesday, May 1, at 5 p.m. Contact the Livingston Recreation Department at 209-394-8830.
ADULT FLAG FOOTBALL The Jokers Flag Football League begins its 8-on-8 adults, six-week Saturday summer league season in Modesto. The manager’s meeting is Friday, May 18, with league play starting May 26. There are four divisions of play, depending on experience and skill level, and cost is $450 for the season, including postseason. Individuals without a team are welcome. Contact Bob Holland at 209-578-2311, email hollandbob166@aol.com or visit facebook.com/jokersflagfootball or website jokersfootball.com and click on the Contact Us tab.
TENNIS TOURNAMENTS Friendly tennis tournaments to be held once a month at the Modesto Junior College courts, unless unavailable. Singles and Doubles play. U.S.T.A. player ranking 3.5 to 4.0 and beginners welcome. Open to men and women. Tournaments are 2 hours, summer hours: 8 to 10 a.m. and 9 to 11 a.m. rest of the year. For more information and location of tournament contact David Shirk at 209-521-1840.
MODESTO ARCHERY CLASSES Archery classes signups are now open for youth and their families. The Yahi Bowmen of Modesto will teach the fundamentals of archery during two sessions held on Saturdays, May 5 and July 7 at Modesto Reservoir Archery Range, 18143 Reservoir Road. The day begins with 45 minutes of instruction, followed by hands-on archery activities such as equipment handling, shooting targets and safety. The day ends with a barbeque lunch. Open to youth and family members 8 years old and older. Fee is $30 per person, per session. Pre-registration is required in person at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth Street, 4th Floor, Suite 4400. Two waivers will need to be signed prior to class for entry into Modesto Reservoir. For more information or to registration call 209-577-5344 or visit modestogov.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in Modesto area. Training provided. Email rona722@comcast.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
YOUTH UMPIRES The city of Livingston will begin its annual youth baseball and softball season. They are looking for umpires for both leagues. If you are 15 or older and are interested in umpiring, pick up an application at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St. The Recreation Department will provide training for this position, but you must have a good general knowledge of the game and have played at least two years. Contact the Livingston Recreation Department at 209-394-8830 or go online at www.livingstoncity.com.
NCOA OFFICIALSS The NCOA is looking for individuals to officiate for 2018 high school football season. We will provide all training. Contact Frank Bispo at 209-918-9730 or email training@ncoafbsouth.org or visit ncoafbsouth.org or ncoa.arbitersports.com.
SOCCER
OPEN TRYOUTS The Oakdale Gunners 11U, competitive youth soccer team, will be holding open tryouts for boys born between 2007-08. Tryouts will be every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Bridle Ridge Estates Park, corner of Crane Road and Greger Street. Contact Miguel Sanchez 209-480-1373 or Hector Padilla 209-764-8974.
PRO SOCCER CAMPS The 9th Annual Pro Soccer Camp will be open to boys and girls ages 5-12. All skill levels welcome. The camps will be held at Ripon Mistlin Sports Complex, June 4-8 and July 23-27. Both Camps: Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to Noon. For more information call 209-404-8012 or visit www.ProSoccerCamp.net.
SOFTBALL
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? Call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
SWIMMING
MODESTO MAVERICKS Registration is open to swimmers ages 5-18. Visit swimmodestomavericks.com. Fees are for the entire season: First swimmer, $165; second swimmer $150; third swimmer $135. This is a competitive team, and swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards.
LIFEGUARDS The city of Livingston is looking for lifeguards to work at the high school swimming pool for the summer. All lifeguards must be certified through the American Red Cross. Lifeguard applications can be picked up at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St. Certifications must accompany completed applications. Deadline is Tuesday, May 1, at 5 p.m. Contact the Livingston Recreation Department at 209-394-8830.
WAVES SWIM TEAM The Livingston Waves swim team is accepting enrollment for swimmer through Tuesday, May 1. If interested in participating, swimmers may sign up at Livingston City Hall. is looking for lifeguards to work at the high school swimming pool for the summer. All lifeguards must be certified through the American Red Cross. Lifeguard applications can be picked up at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St. Certifications must accompany completed applications. Deadline is Tuesday, May 1, at 5 p.m. Contact the Livingston Recreation Department at 209-394-8830.
WATER POLO
MODESTO/STANISLAUS Modesto/Stanislaus Water Polo will be taking sign-ups for pre-high school water polo. Practices will be Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Johansen High School. Practice began in late March and run through May. After May, practice will expand to four days a week. Contact Brent Bohlender at Bbrentpolo@aol.com or visit ms.aquanite.com.
Comments