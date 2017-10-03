Modesto Queens tourney offers a guarantee of $2,000 first prize

Ladies, if you’re a scratch bowler this is your weekend. The third annual annual Modesto Queens Tournament is coming and guaranteeing a $2,000 prize for first-place finisher. The competition starts with one squad of qualifying this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Entries close 15 minutes prior to the squad start. Qualifying round will be six games across 12 lanes. The top scorers will return on Sunday for the two-game Double Elimination Finals Round. Entry fee is $125. Entry forms can be found at either bowl or online at modestousbc.org.
It’s time to get your team together for the City Tournament offerings. In just a little over a week the three city tournaments will hold their competition for this year. The tournaments will run only one weekend – Oct. 13-15. In the City Tournament the team event will compete at Yosemite on Saturday. Squad times are at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. The City Doubles & Singles will roll at McHenry on Sunday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Entry fee is $25 per event. There will be an optional Scratch or Handicap All-Events available. On Friday, Oct. 13, the Senior City No-Tap Doubles Tournament will roll a single squad at Yosemite at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per person. The Youth City Singles Tournament will also compete at Yosemite on Saturday at the same time as the City Team event. There will be three divisions based on age. Cost is $16 per person. Youth winners will receive scholarships. Entries are available at the local bowling centers.
For those scratch bowlers who are age 55 or older, the Top Dog Tournament is your event and Saturday, Oct. 14 is the day. Check-in is at 11:30, and competition is starting at 12:30 at McHenry. The full field will bowl three games of scratch scoring, cut to the top 20; bowl one more then cut to the top 10; bowl one more and the top four will line up for the stepladder finals. The winner of the stepladder finals will be named the Top Dog for 2017. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for more information.
October 14 looks like a busy tournament day. Bellevue Bowl in Atwater is holding the Handicap Singles Seven Gamer. Tournament scoring starts at 11 a.m. The tournament is open to men and women and first place is set at $350 based on 40 entries. After seven games of qualifying the top five scorers will go to a stepladder finals. Entry fee is $60 and one out of every five will cash. Call Sean McCulloch at 209-358-6466 for more information or to sign up.
John and Joyce Porter won the ‘One Man – One Woman’ No-Tap Doubles at McHenry with a score of 1,668. The team of Carol Bowers and Edison Tierra took second place after tallying a 1,651. At a 1,619, Vern Masse and Joyce Porter finished third. Gene Stamps teamed with Janice Guenther to finished fourth scoring a 1,603.
Carol Riggs, Laverne Howe and Betty Gerritsen teamed up to win the Ladies Trio Tournament at McHenry with a 2,343 total. Raquel Shaw, Karen French and Cindy James rolled a 2,229 score to take the second slot. Taking third with a 2,199 score was the team of Carol Bowers, Donna Rivers and Lynelle Hains.
October is bringing Halloween bowling events to McHenry. ‘Howl-n-Bowl’ is set for Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. The event features two hours of bowling in the dark with music and a costume contest. Masquerade Mondays will run every Monday during Afterschool Jam from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Anyone wearing a mask will receive a discount. On the last Monday of the month, Oct. 30, bowlers are encouraged to wear a costume for prizes. Call June Brown at 209-571-2695 for more information.
Terry Waring is organizing a Halloween senior bus trip to Black Oak on Friday, Oct. 27. The trip will include a Senior No-Tap Bowling Tournament and an afternoon of gambling. Cost is $40 per person. Call 209-571-2695 to reserve your spot by Oct. 12. Payment will be due by Oct. 20. The bus will leave McHenry Bowl parking lot at 7 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m.
Comments