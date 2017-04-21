Modesto youth bowlers make strong showing at district finals

Several local youth bowlers did well representing Modesto in the 2017 California State Pepsi Tournament District Finals. High-school age scratch bowlers earned a spot to the state finals at Classic Bowl in Daly City on May 6-7. They include Borgie Bueno, Ethan Herrick, John Carlos Engracio, Yuki Claudio, Jacob Gaddam, Aidan Coleman, Ashton Russell, Kyle Rosenberg, Carter Christensen and Nickel Chambers. Bueno, Claudio and Gaddam also won Handicap Division scholarships along with Nolan Powell, Abigal Fosi, Justin Odom, Tyler Posey, Max Smith and Sebastian Ruthford. The Scratch Champions in the lower age division won an entry to the 2017 Youth Championships in San Rafael. Those winners include Allison Semone, Ariel Ereso and Scott Croce. Semone also won a handicap scholarship.
Larry Valenti Sr. took the title in this month’s Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s meet at West Lake Bowl in Stockton. Valenti qualified for the stepladder finals in third place with a 1,029 score. Julian Batiste from Vallejo qualified first (1,079), followed by Modesto’s Richard Erler (1,057). Valenti advanced in the first match against Erler in a 247-242 finish. Valenti then met Batiste and rolled a game-winning 278 against Batiste’s 263. Next month’s meet will be doubles at Harvest Park In Brentwood.
The team of Joyce Lewis, Barbara Warner and Debra Taliaferro won the Yosemite Ladies Luncheon No-Tap with a 2,331 total. Sylvia Williams teamed with Irene Payne and Debbie Pratt to place second (2,243). Taking third was the trio team of Joyce Van Dyke, Lydia Sparks and Linda David (2113).
This Sunday, April 23, the top average bowlers in Modesto will compete in the 2017 Scratch Championships. The field will consist of the 25 highest-average men and the 15 highest-average women from both McHenry and Modesto. The first three games will be bowled at McHenry starting at 10 a.m., then the field will move to Yosemite for three more games starting at 1 p.m. If you have been notified that you have qualified and have not confirmed, call Cyndi Blomdahl at 996-4915
On Thursday, April 20, the Mixed Kegler No-Tap competes at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The trio team can be any combination of men and women. Bring a team or come by yourself and be placed on a team. Call Terry Waring at 571-2695 for more information.
On Friday, April 21, the ‘Any Doubles Will Do’ No-Tap Tournament runs at McHenry starting at 1 p.m. The tournament allows doubles teams in any combination of men and women, but with only one prize list. Potluck at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m. and tournament scoring starting at 1.
Seniors, the California State Senior Open Championships are in Modesto again this year and spots are filling up fast. The tournament is scheduled for five weekends starting Oct. 22 and ending Nov. 19. Team event will roll at Yosemite and doubles and singles will be at McHenry. The tournament is open to bowlers that are age 50 or older. Events include four-person team in two divisions, plus doubles and singles and All-Events in three divisions. Regular entries close on Sept. 15, but his tournament is always a sell-out so get your entries in soon. Entries are at the bowl desks.
The first round of the quarterfinals for the L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup will be telecast on ESPN this Sunday at 10 a.m. The league consists of eight teams consisting of the world’s best bowlers. Teams are the Silver Lake Atom Splitters, Captain Chris Barnes: Philadelphia Hitmen, Captain Dom Barrett: New York City WTT Kingpins, Captain Pete Weber: Portland Lumberjacks, Captain Wes Malott: Motown Muscle, Captain EJ Tackett: Dallas Strikers, Captain Tommy Jones: Brooklyn Styles, Captain Sean Rash: and LA X, Captain Jason Belmonte. The second and last round of quarterfinals will be televised next Sunday. The semifinals will show on May 7, culminating in the L.L. Bean Elias Cup Finals on May 14.
