Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for April 12, 2017

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BACKYARD ACADEMY TRYOUTS Backyard Sports Academy will hold tryouts for its 9U and 11U teams for the 2017 season. Must call for an evaluation, date and time to try out. Players cannot be 10 or 12 before May 1, 2017. Call 209-669-8921 or visit backyardsportsacademy.com.
MODESTO STARS The Modesto Stars Baseball 12U is currently looking for players to fill its travel ball team for this 2017 season. Head coach Art Dominguez has over 25 years coaching baseball to include being a high school coach and is looking to get any child willing to work hard, ready for the challenges high school sports will bring. If interested in a tryout call Art at 209-605-5010.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160.
YOUTH TOURNAMENT The Arrowhead Club will hold a spring youth basketball tournament at Turlock High School on April 8-9. Grades 4, 5-6, 7, 8, 9-10 and varsity boys and girls teams welcome, based on the grade in which a student is currently enrolled. Entry fee is $125 and guarantees each team two games. Entry deadline is April 3. There will be awards in each bracket. For information or an entry form, call tournament director Doug Cornfoot at 209-535-6076.
MODESTO SLAM-N-JAM Will host a spring Friday night league . The league is open to grades 7-8 and 9-12. For information and an application, visit www.modestoslamnjam.com or call 209-622-0923.
CENTRAL VALLEY HORNETS Will be registering youth for its six-week training and games sessions, through May 6th at Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road. Training and games all in one day. Professional trainers provided at every session. Cost is $105 per player, $95 for returning six-week players. To register, visit cvhornets.com. For information, email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com or contact director Mike Estrada at 209-495-8420.
MODESTO MAGIC The Modesto Magic will be hosting its Super Stars Spring Break Camp, April 17-20. The camp is open to Boys, K-4 from 1-4 p.m., and Girls K-8 from 9 a.m. - Noon. Cost is $100 per camper or $30 per day per camper. Each camper will recieve a camp T-Shirt. Camp will be at Modesto Christian High School, 5755 Sisk Rd. For more information and to register for the camp, contact Stan Silva 209-765-5107 or email ssilva1920@aol.com or visit www.modestomagic.com.
CV HORNETS TOURNAMENT The Central Valley Hornets youth basketball program will be hosting a 1 day tournament on April 29. The tournament is for both boys and girls, 5th/6th grade teams. The cost is $175 for 3 games. For more information or to register for the tournament, contact Mike 209-545-3138 or email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com or visit cvhornets.com.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of Modesto PAL boxing club. The winter special is $75 per month, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. Call 529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St., Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
EXERCISE
AGE WITH MOVEMENT The Healthy Aging Association will be hosting its 11 Annual Age with Movement Celebration. The celebration is scheduled for May 5, registration 7:30 a.m.; activities 8 a.m. to Noon, at East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr., Modesto. Registration is a $25 donation to participate in all the activities. There will be 30 community booths, light refreshments and more. For more information contact the Healthy Aging Association 209-523-2800 or visit healthyagingassociation.org.
MAT PILATES Build core strength, improve flexibility and control muscle and breathing in class that can be modified for any age, fitness level. Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes. Call the Modesto Senior Center at 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; or www.econnect.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Costs are $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in the Modesto area and adult softball in Modesto, Patterson, Livingston and Los Banos. Training is provided. Email csmith1733@ sbcglobal.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
SOFTBALL
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? If interested, call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
SWIMMING
MODESTO MAVERICKS Registration is open to swimmers 5-18 years of age. Visit swimmodestomavericks.com. Fees are for the entire season: First swimmer, $165; second swimmer $150; third swimmer $135. This is a competitive team, and swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards.
WATER POLO
CLASSES High school, pre-high school and beginning water polo program for boys and girls at Johansen High School on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m., ending mid-May. Sign-ups will be taken at the pool. Contact Brent Bohlender at Bbrentpolo@aol.com.
